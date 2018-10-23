Nicollet Raiders have breakthrough game

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

The Nicollet Raiders charge the field just before kickoff Senior Night, held Oct. 17. And they wasted no time getting on the scoreboard in its final regular-season game.

Nicollet received the kickoff from Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart and made it into the end zone in four plays that took about a minute and a half. The 75-yard drive included a 57-yard run by Avery Northquest, and quarterback Jon Mans scored on an 8-yard run. The point-after kick by Anthony Macias was good, and the score was Nicollet 7, Buffalo Lake 0.

Buffalo Lake took the kick and made it out to their own 30 after a reverse. Their six-play drive moved the ball to the Nicollet 46, but no further as they lost the ball to a fumble.

Nicollet was not able to take advantage on this possession, moving the ball only one yard. The Raiders were forced to punt, but the Mustangs fumbled and Nicollet got the ball at the Buffalo Lake 17.

Nicollet had four plays and a gain of only 1 yard, turning over on downs. Buffalo Lake started at their own 16, and over eight plays took the ball 84 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter. The Mustangs’ kick was good, and the score was tied at 7.

Nicollet responded with a six-play, 75-yard drive, including a 45-yard pass to Anthony Macias. Then a pass from Mans to Riley Hulke — who didn’t make it across the goal line. But the ball did, and that was good for a touchdown with 9:32 left in the second quarter. Again, Macias’ kick was good, and the score was 14-7.

Buffalo Lake got the ball on its own 32 and over 10 plays made it to the Nicollet 32 before a turnover over on downs.

Nicollet moved the ball to midfield over four plays, but the drive ended in an interception. But the Mustangs didn’t hold the ball for long, because on the very next play, they threw an interception of their own. Josh Chadderdon hauled the ball in at the 17-yard line.

The Raiders took over with 2:57 left in the half. After eight plays — including three straight runs for 34 yards by Avery Northquest and a 22-yard catch by Ben Radke — the Nicollet Raiders were in the red zone. Chadderdon scored on a 15-yard pass from Mans, with only 19.3 seconds left in the second quarter.

The kick was blocked, and the score was 20-7 in Nicollet’s favor.

Buffalo Lake was able to get only one play off before the end of half, and the halftime score was 20-7.

After the half, Buffalo Lake received the kick, and after seven plays got the ball only as far as the 40-yard line. The quarterback fell for a loss on one play, and the fourth-and-10 pass was out of bounds and incomplete.

Nicollet took over at its own 40. It took four plays to get into the red zone — including a 7-yard pass to Chadderdon, a modest gain for a first down by Northquest, and a 37-yard pass reception to Macias, which put the ball on the 12-yard line.

Three plays later, Northquest ran the ball in for a TD. The two-point conversion was no good, and the score was now 26-7 Nicollet after about seven minutes of play in the third quarter.

The Mustangs received the kick at the 10 and moved the ball to the 28. A holding call against the Mustangs pushed the ball back to the 15 for a third-and-23, and on the next play the Raiders intercepted. The ball almost bounced out of Macias’ hands, but he did manage to hold on to it. Nicollet took over at the Mustangs’ 15.

Two plays later, the Raiders were looking at a first-and-goal from the 6-yard-line, after a roughing the passer call on an incomplete pass. A pass to Riley Hulke set up a third and goal from the 2-yard-line, and Northquest did the honors. The two-point conversion was no good, so the score was now 32-7 with 1:39 left in the third.

Buffalo Lake received the ball on its own 32. A passing interference call against the Raiders brought the ball out to roughly midfield, but then an unsportsmanlike conduct call against the Mustangs pushed the ball back to the 34. Facing a third-and-18, Buffalo Lake passed. Josh Chadderdon again came up with the interception, ending both the third quarter and the Mustangs’ hopes of scoring on that possession.

The fourth quarter started with a first-and-10 for Nicollet on its own 35. Two plays later, Northquest received the ball, took a hard hit and kept going — 55 yards and all the way into the end zone. The two-point conversion toss to Eric Fischer was good, and the score was now 40-7.

Buffalo Lake’s next possession was the only additional score in the game. Buffalo Lake took the onside kick and took over at their own 47.

Seven plays later, they made it into the end zone for a touchdown. The extra point was low, and the scoring ended at 40-13.

With this game, the Raiders improve to 4-2 in conference play and 4-4 overall. As of this writing, the Raiders are scheduled to host a playoff game against Madelia at 7 p.m. Oct. 23. The game will be too late to get into the Oct. 25 edition of the Ledger, so look for the playoff results in the Nov. 1 edition of the Lafayette Nicollet Ledger.

Ruth Klossner contributed to this report.