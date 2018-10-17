Trenton Edwards Aspires to Inspire Creativity in Maple River Students

e the time to understand where each student is coming from and use their interests and talents to inspire them to create art. I have always enjoyed art. The art classes I had in school really expanded my interests in the arts. I want others to enjoy and appreciate art just as I do. My main goal is to inspire others to create their own artworks.” “I try to take the time to understand where each student is coming from and use their interests and talents to inspire them to create art. I have always enjoyed art. The art classes I had in school really expanded my interests in the arts. I want others to enjoy and appreciate art just as I do. My main goal is to inspire others to create their own artworks.”

— Trenton Edwards,

first-year Maple River

Art Teacher

Trenton Edwards and his wife have lived in Mapleton for two years. They moved here right after they were married. He completed his student teaching internship in Cleveland Public Schools in Cleveland, Minn., teaching K through 12. He then went on to fill substitute teaching positions in classrooms with students of all ages. Through substitute teaching he was able to work in many different schools, mostly in the Twin Cities. He taught in different types of schools such as language immersion schools, Montessori schools and inner-city schools.

“After I graduated college, there were very few art teaching positions open in Minnesota. When I saw the position open up (at Maple River) I jumped on the opportunity to do what I love in the town I live in,” stated Edwards.

Maple River is Edwards’ first full-time teaching position. He appreciates that he now has the freedom to make and alter lessons to fit his students’ needs, interests and talents. Through student teaching and substitute teaching Edwards gained a lot of experience and insight, which he shared saying, “I have found that communicating with each student on an individual level can improve the classroom’s atmosphere. I try to take the time to understand where each student is coming from and use their interests and talents to inspire them to create art.” He believes that learning is not a one-size-fits-all approach and recognizes that one student may not learn in the same way as their peers.

Edwards chose to work in a middle/high school “because I enjoy working with older students. They are starting to decide how they want to function in life and leave their mark on the world. They have all kinds of questions that they want answered. I believe kids this age really need to have a creative outlet and opportunities to express themselves in different ways. The older students also have started understanding artistic techniques and can create amazing artworks.”

With technology integration in schools Edwards also thinks that education will continue to become more personalized. Each student could have more choice in how they go about learning in the classroom.

Edwards would like every student of his to remember to “keep an open mind. Everyone has different backgrounds and many people react to experiences differently. You may think that someone’s statement or way of doing things is strange or unusual. I encourage you to take a moment to look into or try to understand why. All of our differences make life interesting and beautiful.” Having mutual respect in the classroom is very important to Edwards.

It sounds like art at Maple River is going to be interesting and beautiful this year under Edwards’ tutelage.