Meeker Faces Up to 85 Years, $1.25M in Fines for Drugs, Murder Meeker, Williams Charged in Death of Mariah Miller

BY NIKKI MEYER

Tribune Publisher

Troy Meeker of Truman, age 51, is facing up to 85 years in prison and more than $1.25 million in fines. Meeker, along with Dominic Tercel Williams of Welcome, age 26, has been charged in relation to the August 2018 overdose death of Mariah Lynn Miller, age 24.

On Tuesday, October 16 Meeker was charged with 1st degree drugs with intent to sell and 3rd degree possession – over 10 grams after officers raided his antiques shop in Truman, finding approximately 18 grams of methamphetamine.

According to a Complaint filed by the Truman Police Department, on August 19, 2018 at approximately 9:31 a.m., law enforcement officers were dispatched to a residence on West Ciro Street, in Truman, belonging to Meeker. Meeker reported a deceased female, Miller, who Meeker stated had been staying at his residence on and off since August 9.

Meeker stated Miller borrowed his vehicle on Friday the 17th, returned the morning of the 18th and was “acting weird.” Meeker stated Miller was known to take opioids and methamphetamine, and that he believed she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Meeker stated he left his home at 5:00 or 6:00 p.m. on the evening of the 18th. Miller was lying on the floor, and he handed her a sheet to cover up.

Meeker arrived home around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday morning and went to bed. When he woke up in the morning, around 9:00 a.m., he discovered Miller was deceased.

When officers entered Meeker’s residence, an area in the basement of the Bullseye Antiques building, owned by Meeker, they found that the area showed signs of being recently cleaned. Drug paraphernalia was found, though none used.

On August 20, Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) interviewed Dominic Williams. Williams, age 26, stated he gave Meeker a ride to Fairmont on Saturday the 18th. At the time Meeker told Williams that Miller was sick. Williams dropped Meeker off at the home of another undisclosed witness that evening. Williams said that later that night Meeker told him over the phone that Miller had died.

On August 21, agents spoke with the witness at the home Meeker had visited on Saturday after Williams dropped him off. The witness said that Meeker told her Miller was dead and he would need to dispose of her body.

Williams later indicated to the witness that he had removed all drugs from Meeker’s residence. He also stated that he and Meeker had discussed how to dispose of Miller’s body. Williams denied cleaning up anything for Meeker in a conversation with law enforcement.

On August 30 Meeker stated to the witness that he knew by 2:00 p.m. on the 18th that Miller was overdosing. He also said held Miller as she died and told Miller she was dying and that there was nothing he could do for her.

Another witness stated that Williams and Meeker were both using methamphetamine on the night of Saturday, August 18th. The witness stated that Williams instructed her to drive his vehicle to elsewhere in the county, and that later Williams and Meeker met her there. Williams told the witness that Miller had died and that they had cleaned the area and moved Miller’s body.

Another witness indicated she had a conversation with Meeker in the presence of his mother, Darla Meeker. During that conversation Meeker stated, “I killed that girl.”

Authorities obtained an August 22 Facebook Messenger conversation between Meeker and his mother, in which Troy Meeker stated, “They’ll arrest me for 3rd degree murder…” His mother responded with, “who cares she’s just one more ****”

Meeker was known to have exchanged drugs for sexual relations.

The autopsy performed on Miller did reveal methamphetamine in her blood and a final anatomic diagnosis including methamphetamine toxicity.

Meeker was initially charged with murder in the 3rd degree and manslaughter in the 2nd degree.

Williams was charged with aiding an offender in murder in the 3rd degree and aiding an offender in manslaughter.

Then, according to an October 16 statement of probable cause, while in custody, Meeker made two phone calls to his mother, Darla Meeker. In one of the phone calls, Darla Meeker explains she had allowed two people into his antiques shop, where Miller was found. Meeker became upset and told his mother they were drug dealers and not to let anyone else in the shop. Darla stated the two people found his “toys” and brought it over to the neighbors. Meeker then told her, “There is still an ounce of f***ing dope in the place… If the cops go in with a dog they will find it in ten seconds.”

The MRVDTF obtained and executed a search warrant for the building on October 12. Located on the premises were:

– Baggie containing white crystal substance

– Glass methamphetamine pipe with residue

– Container with crystal residue inside

– Canister with crystal residue inside

All of the items field tested positive for methamphetamine. Also located on the premises were various drug paraphernalia items.

Meeker has a criminal history of a felony drug sales conviction from 2011 and a felony controlled substance conviction in 2012. He also has pending drug possession/sales of methamphetamine charges in Blue Earth County from 2017.

Meeker has also admitted to selling/possessing methamphetamine at his store on Ciro St. as recently as August 2018.

Meeker appeared before the Honorable Michael Trushenski in a Martin County courtroom on October 15, 2018 for a Rule 8 Hearing regarding the charges concerning Miller’s death. Williams appeared on Tuesday. Meeker will appear for a Rule 8 hearing regarding the drug charges on October 23.

If convicted on both the murder and manslaughter counts, Meeker could face up to 35 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. The two drug charges could bring an additional sentence of up to 50 years and $1.25 million in fines.

Williams could face up to 17 and a half years in prison and $30,000 in fines.