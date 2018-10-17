Area firefighters teach kids about safety, times three

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Courtland firefighters visited Immanuel Lutheran School on the morning of Oct. 10. One of the

activities was evacuating from a home, as Adleigh Haala, 5, does with the help of Corey Hulke.

Three fire departments, three schools, one lesson. On Oct. 10, for fire safety week, the firefighters taught the youngsters about safety.

Immanuel Lutheran

Courtland firefighters came out to Immanuel Lutheran School. There were several events that day — a fire drill started off the morning, and students got to see the fire trucks arrive. Firefighters spoke in the classrooms, and Smokey Bear also paid a visit.

Students also took their turns getting out of a “safe escape house,” said Fire Chief Dave Ubel.

“What it teaches them is, there’s a bedroom upstairs. And we talk about, if they’re sleeping, not to crawl under the bed. And then we smoke it up, and they gotta practice getting out,” he said.

Downstairs, the house has a kitchen, and the firefighters covered the basics of kitchen safety.

Also, kids got to tour the fire trucks.

“They look at our equipment; they like to try on gear. They put on our stuff,” Ubel said.

There were lessons in other kinds of safety, and not just fires. Even as he recognized that the students are too young to drive, Lt. Dan Stein told them not to use their phones while driving.

“We want to start early with that, please, because if you guys have an accident, guess who gets to come,” he said.

Stein added there was a reason to start the lesson early.

“You’re young; it sinks in well,” he said.

Firefighter Victor Roepke described the message behind the visit.

“Today is about how to stay safe in a fire. How to get out; how to get ahold of the right people to respond. Just to be alert, have a meeting place. What to do in case you catch on fire. Things like that. Just to keep it in mind what the smoke detectors sound like. Not to be afraid of firefighters,” he said.

That part is important. In a real fire, the firefighters would have a mask on, while the breathing apparatus makes noises that might frighten children. Plus a lot of flashing lights. The day with the firemen shows these youngsters all that equipment, so they won’t be afraid, Roepke said.

Nicollet Public School

Students at Nicollet had a similar event Oct. 10. Firefighters came out to the school, and the youngsters got to climb aboard the trucks.

Kids also tried to lift The Jaws of Life, which one of them called “super heavy.”

One of them, 7-year-old Cara Darling, told the firefighters that her father, Don Darling sometimes works with their department. For her, being around fire equipment is nothing new.

“This one right here, the van, I actually got to be in it, in a parade,” she said.

She described what she liked the most about her father.

“That he’s brave,” she said. “My daddy’s number for this is 24.”

Alec Smith told the students that although the day was fun, that’s not what being a firefighter is about.

“We don’t want to come out to have to do this stuff,” he said of lifesaving efforts. “As fun as all this sounds for us, our job is to get out of this business. We want you guys to be safe. We don’t want there to be car accidents. We don’t want there to be fires. That’s why it’s so important this week to pay attention to all this fire prevention stuff.”

He also urged the students to take the message home to their families. He wanted parents and kids to talk about having fire plans and a safe way to evacuate.

Lafayette Charter School

Students at Lafayette Charter School — kindergarten and pre-K — walked to the fire station. They, too, got to climb aboard the fire trucks and even turn on the fire hose.

Each student got a plastic hat for the occasion. They also got an education in the basics of fire safety, so even these very young kids knew to “stop, drop and roll” if their clothes catch on fire.

Afterwards the class posed for a picture with Assistant Chief Keith Schuelke and Chief Scott VanDeest.

VanDeest urged readers to remember that fire safety starts at home.

“Check those smoke alarms. We gotta make sure those smoke alarms are being tested.”