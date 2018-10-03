U.S. Secretary of Education Recognizes Maple River East Elementary as a National Blue Ribbon School

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, recognized Maple River East Elementary School as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2018. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Maple River East Elementary School is one of 349 schools nationally to receive this award, up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, recognized Maple River East Elementary School as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2018. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Maple River East Elementary School is one of 349 schools nationally to receive this award, up to 420 schools may be nominated each year.

“We are very proud of the students, staff, and families for what they have accomplished at East Elementary. Their continued effort to help our students grow into well rounded young individuals and to achieve their academic best is second to none. Thank you for all your hard work,” said Dan Anderson, Superintendent Maple River Schools.

Maple River East Elementary has been honored as an Exemplary High Performing School, which places Maple River East among Minnesota’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

“At Maple River East, we are honored to be recognized for this award. The credit for this award goes to our dedicated hard-working staff, our fabulous students and our supportive parents. Without all three groups working together, we would not have been credited with this accomplishment,” said Jon Lewis, Maple River East Elementary Principal.

“We recognize and honor your important work in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives,” DeVos said in a video message to the honorees. “Congratulations on your students’ accomplishments and for your extraordinary commitment to meeting their unique needs.”

The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.

Now in its 36th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed recognition on more than 8,800 schools. On Nov. 7-8, the Secretary and the Department of Education will celebrate with 300 public and 49 private school honorees at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.