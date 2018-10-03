Citizens Bank promotes Denn to Executive Vice-President

Citizens Bank Minnesota is pleased to announce the promotion of Mark Denn to Executive Vice-President. Denn will take over the day-to-day management of the bank on January 1, 2019.

Current bank President and CEO, Lou Geistfeld, has announced his plans to retire at the end of 2019 at which time Denn will assume those responsibilities.

Denn is a 1987 graduate of Madelia High School, a 1992 graduate of the University of Minnesota, Morris and a 2003 graduate of the Graduate school of Banking at the University of Wisconsin. He has been the manager of the bank’s office in LaSalle since he started with the bank in 2000.

In addition to his banking career, Denn operates a corn/soybean farm near Madelia and has served on the Madelia Fire Department for 19 years, the past several years as its Fire Chief.

Citizens Bank Minnesota has its home office in New Ulm and branch offices in Lafayette, Lakeville and LaSalle.

Total assets as of June 30, 2018, were $389 million.