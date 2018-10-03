Another reason for Madelia to F!esta

It’s here! F!esta Market, the sister store to La Plaza F!esta Mexican restaurant is finally open. Even the owners Krystal and Daniel Hernandez can hardly believe it. It has been quite a journey and years in planning to get this store up and running. The idea of opening a Mexican grocery store came to them about the time that the last one in Madelia closed nearly four years ago. Krystal and Daniel figured it was a perfect fit for them to not only provide that service to the community, but also they could sell grab and go items and make and take meals from the restaurant. So, they began remodeling the store that had been a market before, which was a few doors down from their restaurant, and were actually about a month from opening when the unthinkable happened. The fire on Feb. 3, 2016, not only destroyed their restaurant, it put the grocery store on hold. The actual building where the market was to be housed was not burned, but without the restaurant they had no way to support the store. In essence, they lost two businesses on that fateful February night.

Fast forward to today and La Plaza F!esta is a busy, popular, booming restaurant that has doubled in size with the rebuilding efforts after the fire. Originally, Krystal hoped that the restaurant and market could open in their side-by-side locations at the same time. She now laughs at that ambitious thought and feels grateful that the market is open at all. “Even though it is a small store, there were so many details we needed to figure out and a ton of work and organization that has gone into this store,” Krystal said. “We kept thinking about opening and finally decided to just open the store despite not feeling ready. We are learning as we go and people have been very supportive and helpful. The community is so excited we are open.”

The store offers fresh produce including unique items such as aloe vera and cactus, frozen foods, juices, sodas, cookies, snacks, candies, dried goods and spices, kitchen utensils, blankets, laundry soap, hair products and other toiletries, laundry items and various other products, most of which are imported from Mexico and Central America. “More of the population of Madelia that are Hispanic are from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala so we have a ton of things from that area,” explained Krystal. It has been a learning process for them because their family is from Mexico, they don’t know much about the popular foods in Central America. Their friends and customers from that region are happy to help them learn all about it. “It is very interesting to see how different the cultures are from the different regions and what kind of things they like to eat,” Krystal said.

One misconception they have realized is that some people think you have to be Hispanic to shop at Fiesta Market or to use and understand how to cook with the items they sell. “We have something for everyone,” promised Krystal. They even offer items for people who are vegan and/or follow a gluten free and dairy free diet. She knows how very hard it can be to find good food when you cannot eat certain things. Plus, they will also offer some Young Living products as well their hand crafted piñatas.

This is a portion of the article. For the full story, and so much more, please subscribe to Madelia Times-Messenger. The TM is available in a print version or an online version.

www.madeliatm.com.