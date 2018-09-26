Tornado Rips Through Granada

BY KATE CROWLEY ROSENBERG

Tribune Editor

The National Weather Service has confirmed it was a tornado that swept through Granada last Thursday evening, September 20, 2018—one of five throughout southern Minnesota that devastated homes and other structures.

“Yeah, the landscape up north has really changed. No big trees anymore,” Granada Mayor Darren Maday said as he continued to field calls for help regarding downed power lines and other dangers being revealed in the cleanup effort.

Maday said most of the damage was on the north end of town. His home was spared, but he lost two grain bins—one 50,000 bushel and one 100,000 bushel bin—as well as a fuel tank.

“The fuel tank… something punctured that. Travis Schuett (of Welcome Oil) is helping us work on that. He came and pumped it out. We had just filled it on Wednesday.” Maday said. He estimated the loss at 150 gallons of fuel and up to $200,000 for the bins.

According to Maday, “People along Meagher Street received the most damage.” Several houses suffered severe damage, one was swept clean from its foundation pad.

The school suffered some undetermined roof damage, and the scoreboard and bleachers at the school stadium were demolished, he said.

“They got a little roof damage. Patten Roofing came and fixed the leaks Thursday night the best they could. They’re hopeful their classes will start on Tuesday,” Maday said.

Sheriff Jeff Marquardt said the air handlers on top of the school roof were moved in the storm and one injury was reportedly caused by flying window glass. “I think they had a couple stitches. But they are doing well,” he said.

Marquardt said that while Granada has a civil defense siren,

“It was not activated. The storm came up fast enough that it wasn’t developed until it was on top of the town.” There was no doppler indication of a funnel cloud at the Martin County Law Enforcement Center. The first reports to the National Weather Service came in at 5:38 p.m. in Ceylon. Damage in Welcome was reported at 5:44 p..m. The first report from Granada was logged at 5:50 p.m.; at 5:52 that report was corrected when video of the tornado was relayed second-hand by a storm chaser via Twitter.

There are no estimates on damage totals yet.

Marquardt said the Ceylon damage was limited. “It had numerous trees down, some building damage, and also there were a couple of roofs taken off.”

“Fairmont had trees down and power outage,” Marquardt continued. “It was tough on the crops also,” Marquardt said. No other injuries were reported in the county.