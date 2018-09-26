The outlaws met their match in Minnesota

Residents of our area often hear the story of Oscar Sorbel’s ride to alert the people in Madelia and the subsequent capture of the Younger Brothers and their accomplice, Charley Pitts. But what happened before they ever arrived at the Hanska Slough?

To tell the story, Arn Kind was outfitted with spurs on his boots and a six-shooter on his hip as he captivated the audience who had gathered on the evening of Sept. 11 at the Madelia American Legion Club for his presentation titled “The Great Northfield Bank Raid.” The event was hosted by the Madelia Branch of the Watonwan County Library.

Kind has been an educator for 38 years, both in the classroom – teaching grades four through 12 – and through his presentations to people of all ages. He started the evening by talking about the times that produced the James-Younger Gang.

OUTLAW MYTHOLOGY

“There’s a huge mythology about the James boys and Youngers,” he said. “I still run into some people … who will defend them.”

The defenders say that, given the atrocities committed by the Union Army against the James family in Clay County and the Younger family in Jackson County, it’s understandable the families would want revenge.

However, Frank James and Cole Younger fought under William Quantrill and “Bloody Bill” Anderson, who were not part of the regular Confederate Army that carried out orders from the top. They were pro-Confederate guerrillas or “bushwhackers” who committed many atrocities themselves.

The Kansas City Public Library’s website gives additional information about what was happening in Missouri before, during and after the Civil War that further explain why many citizens in Missouri protected the outlaws even after rewards were offered for their capture.

At that time, many people felt victimized by banks who charged high interest rates and by the railroad companies because the citizens were taxed to subsidize the railroads and then charged unreasonable rates to ship their products by rail. So, the locals often cheered on the outlaws when they heard the stories of the banks and trains they robbed – and evidently didn’t think about the innocents who were killed in the course of their exploits and that some of the money they stole belonged to average people just like themselves.

Kind noted that the editor and co-founder of the Kansas City Times newspaper, John Newman Edwards, also contributed to the glorifying the outlaws’ crimes in that paper. He was a former Confederate soldier and contended that these men were ostensibly innocent of crimes after the war because they were forced into a life of banditry when pursued by those seeking revenge on them for their wartime behaviors.

Far from being folk heroes, Kind views the James and Youngers as thieves and murderers, plain and simple. He said they didn’t rob from the rich and give to the poor, they robbed from anybody they wanted to and gave to themselves.

“They had gotten used to the violent life … to go back to farming probably seemed rather boring,” Kind said.

THE OUTLAWS

HEAD TO MINNESOTA

In 1876, things were becoming too hot in Missouri for the James and Youngers. “There were too many wanted posters up,” explained Kind. One of the outlaws who periodically rode with them, Bill Stiles, had spent a lot of time in Rice County in Minnesota. He told the others that there were some “fat” banks here. They agreed to head north and scout out the area. “Easy pickings … just a bunch of square heads” was how they described the southern Minnesota towns filled with recent immigrants from Germany and Scandinavia.

WHAT’S THE TRUE STORY ABOUT THEIR TIME

IN MINNESOTA?

Kind said that there is only one book – out of the many that have been written about the raid on the bank in Northfield and the pursuit of the outlaws that followed – that he considers absolutely accurate. George Huntington’s book “Robber and Hero: The Story of the Northfield Bank Raid” was published in 1895. Kind says Huntington didn’t have “an agenda” or bias like other authors of the time.

Huntington was a preacher and a professor who was originally from Connecticut. He came to live in Northfield three years after the robbery took place. One day he noticed some boys looking into the window of the former bank building and talking excitedly. He found out they were looking at pistols that had been used by the Youngers.

The boys knew all the names of the gang members, yet had never heard of the locals who fought back in Northfield, those who pursued the robbers, and those from Madelia who eventually captured part of the gang. Huntington wanted to counteract the excitement about the criminals and tell the story of the true heroes.

Why does Kind think the resulting book is the most authoritative one on the subject?

“He talked to anybody and everybody who was still alive, who witnessed and experienced it,” Kind said. “If he was told conflicting information, he usually didn’t put it in the book; it had to be confirmed by two or three others before he considered it a fact.”

This article uses the spelling found in Huntington’s book for Charley – rather than Charlie – Pitts and Clel – rather than Clell – Miller.

