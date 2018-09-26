MCHC hosts first Hunters Health Clinic

The Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic offered its first Health Clinic for Hunters, along with a photo contest, on Wednesday, Sept. 19.

MCHC Marketing Director Dona Rehome said the idea for the event was sparked during a staff meeting when they were looking on the internet for services that would be a good fit for people in this area. They came across a health clinic for hunters that had been put on by a small hospital, like Madelia’s, in a state out east.

“I made a call out to the clinic manager to ask her how they got started, how many years they’ve been doing it and so forth,” said Cindy Lehman, MCHC Clinic Manager. They said it had gotten bigger and bigger every year.

In promotions for the event, a tag line read: Be sure you are healthy before you head out into the woods. The $60 price tag covered a diabetes screen, vision screen, EKG (electrocardiogram), thyroid screen for women, prostate screen for men, cholesterol check, and checks of oxygen levels, blood pressure and body mass index (your BMI is a measure of body fat based on your weight in relation to your height).

Lehman noted that one of the dangers in going hunting is that, although many go to their destination in a group, often times individuals actually go off alone to hunt. “So they might be alone while climbing up a hill or pulling a deer out of a ravine – doing activities that might cause a medical event,” she noted.

“There’s really not a worse place to have a heart attack than out in the middle of nowhere,” added Rehome.

If people are seemingly healthy and don’t suspect they have any health issues, Lehman said they often don’t come in for wellness checks.

