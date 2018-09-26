Chamber Emphasizes Commitment to Maple River Area Businesses Former Mapleton Chamber Seeks to Serve Broader Area

The Mapleton Area Chamber of Commerce has been around since the writing of their by-laws in 1987. The Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors came to understand that the community perception may have been that the Mapleton Chamber of Commerce only catered to Mapleton businesses. Their intent has always been to be inclusive of all Maple River area businesses, and this year the Board of Directors decided to change their name to the Maple River Chamber of Commerce to emphasize their commitment to Maple River area businesses.

The Maple River Chamber of Commerce hopes that the name change will also change the public perception from exclusivity to one of inclusiveness. “The proposed goal of changing the name of the organization to the Maple River Chamber of Commerce is to foster a more inclusive environment among our area businesses,” said Tara Garbes, Chamber President. “We wanted to make sure businesses from Amboy, Good Thunder and Minnesota Lake were provided with the same business resources. Those who do business within each of these four towns also find themselves supporting businesses among each other. We are also hoping this will strengthen the business

community within the Maple River footprint,” Garbes continued.

Garbes has been with the Chamber for 10 years. She wants the community to know that the Maple River Chamber of Commerce is investing in Maple River communities. “If we want our communities to stay strong, we need to get people invested in shopping locally and businesses invested in one another.” Pairing up with the Maple River Chamber of Commerce will provide the potential for growth of area businesses by standing strong together.

The Maple River Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to lead, inform, and advocate business interests for members and to promote a healthy community and growing economy. They do this through involvement in community events, connection with Economic Develop Authorities, networking with other chambers, showcasing businesses in the Maple River Messenger and Minnesota Lake Tribune, and by offering business networking with a strong commitment to Maple River area businesses.

To increase the effectiveness of the Maple River Chamber of Commerce they need the involvement of all our community businesses, because “together we are strong.”

If you are a business owner in the Maple River area or if you are an individual interested in sponsoring and promoting our Maple River area footprint, please consider joining forces and becoming a member of the Maple River Chamber of Commerce. Chamber members gather for a regular business meeting the second Thursday each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Mapleton Public Library Basement.