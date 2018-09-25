Salon closes after more than four decades

Karen Fluegge • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Peggy Gappa and Lee Ann Meyer are shown in their salon in 2018.

“It has been a good ride, but after 46 years of working in a job that I have enjoyed, it is time to retire,” said Peggy Gappa.

She will close her Fashion Corner Salon in St. Peter at the end of September.

Gappa has lived in the Nicollet community her entire life. She is a 1971 graduate of Nicollet High School and grew up on a farm north of Nicollet. After marrying Chuck Gappa in 1972, they moved to a farm site southwest of Nicollet, where they continue to live.

After high school, Gappa went to Willmar Vocational School for an 11-month program to learn the beauty shop skills needed to pursue a career as a beautician. After returning to Nicollet, Gappa worked at Diane’s Beauty Shop in Nicollet for a few months, but soon felt that she needed to work more days and hours than what she could get working in Nicollet.

So, in 1973, she began working at Janell’s Beauty Shop in St. Peter, where she worked for a couple of years. Co-worker Carol Burg and Gappa then decided to open their own beauty shop in St. Peter and to call it the Fashion Corner Salon.

That was in 1975. They worked on men, women and kids’ hair doing cuts, colors, styling and perms.

In March 1998, a tornado hit St. Peter.

“The first insurance agent who looked at the beauty shop’s building, after the tornado, said the building was totaled,” Gappa said. “However, a contractor found a steel beam that ran through the building, and he decided it would work to repair the building. With contractors being so busy with all the damage in St. Peter, we did the majority of work ourselves with the help of family and friends. Rick Meurer even let us use his tractor so that we could run a generator because we didn’t have any electricity for about a week.”

The repair work took from about March through December. Gappa and Burg kept the business going even with their boarded up windows and plastic wading pools to catch the drips coming through the roof.

Another blow to the business came in April 1998 when Burg was diagnosed with a brain tumor and only lived four months and one day after being diagnosed. Gappa continued to operate the business.

The 1998 tornado destroyed the building where LeAnn Meyer’s shop, Lee’s New Image, had been renting space. After talking with Meyer, Gappa decided to let their business merge into her salon.

“Normally beauty shops are competitors; however, merging our businesses has worked well,” Gappa said. “In 1998, we had six chairs in the shop and seven beauticians, but we made it work. It was a difficult time because of dealing with the damage of the tornado and having my business partner being so very ill.”

The merger worked so well that after 20 years, Meyer and Gappa are still working together. They both will be retiring along with employee Char Kamps. Their other employees, Mary Thompson and Mary Campbell, are continuing their careers at other businesses in St. Peter.

“The favorite part of owning my own business was that I was my own boss and I could have a flexible schedule. I could schedule days off for myself so that I could make my own appointments, go to grandchildren’s activities, or anything else that I needed or wanted to do,” Gappa said.

Gappa said she will miss the people.

“I will miss my customers, who are like family to me. They know just as much about my family as I know about theirs. I am hoping that someone will purchase the Fashion Corner Salon and continue it as a beauty salon for my customers,” she said.

Gappa said she doesn’t have big travel plans after retiring.

“Chuck and I are homebodies. We enjoy working in the garden and doing landscaping projects. We also like to go to our grandchildren’s activities, and I would like to have more time to spend with my mother. Oh, and having coffee until 11 a.m. if I want and maybe even staying in my jammies as long as I like. I am just looking forward to living without a schedule and having time to read a magazine,” she said.

The Gappas have three children. Jamie Gappa lives in the Twin Cities. Kelly lives in Eagle Lake with her husband, Pete Rosevold and their four sons, Ben, Nick, Lincoln and Liam. Chris Gappa lives in Nicollet with his wife, Nicky, and their son Hunter.