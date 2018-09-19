Madelia ball players get a lesson in the game … 1860s style

The year was 1876. The Younger Brothers Gang met their demise at the Hanska Slough. Ulysses S. Grant was president of the United States. Alexander Graham Bell made the first successful call on his new telephone invention. And the National League of Professional Base Ball Clubs was formed.

The game of base ball – the name of the game was not spelled as one word (baseball) until 1897 – was a very different game back then. To show just how different it was, the Mankato Baltics vintage base ball team took on a group of ball players from the Madelia area as part of the activities during the Younger Brothers Capture History Fest (YBHF) on Saturday, Sept. 15.

The Baltics are just one of the many teams across 20 U.S. states and Canada who are members of the Vintage Base Ball Association (VBBA). They wear uniforms and use equipment authentic to the time period, and they follow rules that hail from the 1850s through 1880s.

The Madelia team was put together by Bruce Schultz and included Terry Pettersen, Dave Fleming, Jay Lunz, Richard Kunz, Bradley Kunz, Chad Stensrud, Matt Durheim, Scott Meyer, Jeff Dietrich and Bram Olson.

Before the game started on Saturday, Baltics Umpire Hugh Belgard explained just a few of the rules that vintage clubs follow:

• No over running bases unless you are going to advance to the next base. [Although you CAN run past the base, you can be tagged out if you’re caught off base.]

• There are no called strikes or balls. When the striker [now called a batter] makes three clean swings, then the striker is called out.

• You can catch the ball in the air or on one bounce to make an out. If the ball is caught on one bounce the players can advance at their discretion. A player cannot advance on a caught ball.

