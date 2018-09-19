Grant Provides for Mental Health Professional at Maple River

“Good mental health is critical to children’s success in school and life. Research demonstrates that students who receive social–emotional and mental health support achieve better academically. School climate, classroom behavior, on-task learning, and students’ sense of connectedness and well-being all improve as well. Mental health is not simply the absence of mental illness but also encompasses social, emotional, and behavioral health and the ability to cope with life’s challenges. Left unmet, mental health problems are linked to costly negative outcomes such as academic and behavior problems, dropping out, and delinquency.”

—School-Based Mental Health Services and School Psychologists, 2006

In the spring of 2017, Gabriela Passmore, a 2016 alumna, visited with Ann Langworthy, licensed school counselor for the Maple River School district, as a part of a project for Gustavus Adolphus College. “The project was supposed to tackle an issue within [the student’s] community and see if the student could do something to improve it.“ As Langworthy and Passmore conferred, their discussion turned to the need for more mental health services, specifically therapists, to work with students.

Langworthy told Gabriela that she had “worked with many wonderful families that sacrificed their time and finances in order to help their child meet with a therapist in the Mankato area. These families spent time away from work and provided transportation for these students who couldn’t drive themselves or didn’t have a vehicle at all to drive. There are other families who could not afford to leave work on a regular basis to bring their child from school to Mankato and back again. Having a therapist at school allows the student to see a therapist while their parents can work, to save transportation costs, and to attend more classes on the day of appointments,”

Langworthy pointed out that “The role of licensed school counselors and school social workers is not to provide intensive therapy services in school but to be a resource and identify the needs of students/families.” Given the documented and confirmed need through outside professional opinion/comment and the demonstrated need for easy access mental health care demonstrated by Maple River family input Passmore chose to work with Langworthy.

Using Langworthy’s resources, they contacted Sioux Trails Mental Health Center in Mankato who had already been serving some area schools. Sioux Trails was very helpful by allowing them to tap into a grant through the State of Minnesota that assists with funding mental health therapists in schools by writing the Maple River School District into their grant.

Now, with the approval of administration, Sioux Trails Mental Health service, through the expertise of Tori Raimann, is providing mental health care to the students of the Maple River School District.

According the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, “One in five children and adolescents experience a mental health problem during their school years.” This runs the gamut from bullying, anxiety, depression, family problems, learning issues, alcohol and substance abuse, self-harming behaviors, even suicide, all on the rise in the school age population. Stats show that “60 percent of students do not receive the treatment they need due to stigma and lack of access to services. Of those who do get help, nearly two thirds do so only in school.” Again, the need has been solidly confirmed.

Raimann graduated with a Masters of Science in Mental Health Counseling from Mankato State University—Mankato with the department of Counseling and Student Personnel and is now available to the Maple River School District. She is from New Richland, Minn., and is in tune to the needs of Minnesotans. She states that she “strives to make counseling a collaborative process.” She enjoys working with people to develop obtainable goals with the resources they have in their lives as well as helping people find new solutions to reach their ideal wellness. Raimann takes an integrative approach, using a variety of theories/approaches to the client’s needs. She will be available one day a week at the secondary school site and she goes to the Maple River East and West Elementary Schools to see students there. She will also continue with students throughout the summer.

If you would like your child to be seen, there is a referral process through which the school social workers and school counselors can assist families. Children may be referred to services in several ways: by outside sources such as county case managers, school social worker, school counselor, by Sioux Trails staff, and parent referral. After the initial intake there is a Diagnostic Assessment completed to help determine the need. Client’s can and will be referred to see a psychiatrist if medically necessary.

Raimann would like the community to know she will be available to address issues including anxiety, depression, behavioral concerns, challenging family dynamics, pregnancy issues, abortion questions, sexual identity issues, abuse of any kind, and others as needed. “Parents will be invited into the conversation and updated based on age-appropriateness and HIPPA. I am a mandated reporter—just as teachers are required to report abuse, I am as well.”

Our world has changed, making access to mental health services and supports in schools vital to the physical and psychological safety of students. Putting locks on the doors, cameras in the halls, and taking safety training seriously are important, but having a school who supports the students’ mental health with open and easy access is proven to be among the most effective school safety strategies. Additionally, in the aftermath of a crisis, school-employed mental health professionals provide supports that facilitate a return to normalcy and can help to identify and work with students with more intense or ongoing needs.

Thanks to Passmore and Langworthy, documented need for open easy access to a mental health counselor has been met and is now available for your student if needed. Maple River demonstrates once again that it is community strong!