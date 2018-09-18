Courtland, Lafayette firefighters hold multiple drills

Lee Zion• Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Lafayette firefighters had a drill Sept. 13 in a truck that simulates a real-life house fire.

Firefighters and ambulance crews handled several trainings this month.

Lafayette firefighters went through a “live burn” exercise Sept. 13. The firefighters entered a truck equipped with gas jets, creating flames to simulate what might happen in a real fire.

“The way we have it set up, this is a great big huge semi truck trailer. We burn in three different rooms,” said Sean Groe, with Safety and Security Consultation Specialists, which provided the trailer.

Firefighters will put out fires one room at a time, just like they would do in real life. But just like real life, fires can restart in a room the firefighters had already taken care of, Groe said.

The firefighters also need to protect their exit, so they can get out safely, he said.

Scott Portner, with the Lafayette Fire Department, described how the training worked and its purpose.

“It’s a ground operation. It’s like, how to attack the fire quickly and safely. It kind of simulates an actual house,” he said.

Firefighters learned how to extinguish the fire and other tasks, such as how to ventilate the rooms, Portner said.

“They thought it was a great training,” said Fire Chief Scott VanDeest. He added that firefighters appreciated the challenge of going back and forth between the rooms as the fires lit up again.

Safety and Security Consultation Specialists provided other equipment for previous training sessions for Lafayette firefighters, including a truck that simulates a grain bin rescue and another truck simulating a house in near-dark conditions. The company is based out of Minnesota Lake.

Lafayette firefighters also conducted a training Monday on helicopter safety. Topics included how to approach a helicopter safely and how to set up a landing zone.

The helicopter, provided by the Mayo Clinic, came down on County Road 38, just north of City Hall.

The Mayo Clinic also ran the training class on helicopters.

The Lafayette firefighters weren’t the only ones training this month. The Lafayette Ambulance crew had a drill Sept. 12.

The New Ulm Medical Center, in partnership with Allina Emergency Medical Services and the Lafayette Ambulance, conducted a large-scale “Code Orange” drill. The code scenario was meant to simulate an explosion at a local manufacturing plant, leading to multiple injuries, some of them severe, said Jennifer Brehmer, director of patient care at the hospital.

“We conduct these kinds of drills on a regular basis to ensure that we are ready in case a real event happens in our community. It gives us a chance to identify what is working well and any areas for improvement within our emergency management system,” Brehmer said. “This particular drill reached across multiple departments and involved dozens of staff and physicians. It was extremely beneficial for everyone.”

Courtland firefighters, meanwhile, held several training sessions of their own earlier this month. For part of the evening, they cut holes in the side of a metal structure to simulate the work firefighters would have to do in a grain bin rescue.

Dave Ubel, fire chief, said that in a grain bin rescue, a person might be buried under the corn. Firefighters would have to cut the sides of the grain bin in a V-shape to let the grain pour out, he said.

Also in that same training session, Courtland firefighters climbed a mock roof and cut holes in that, as well. In a real fire, firefighters would ventilate the roof, which lets the heat out and lets the smoke out, so rescuers fighting the fire can see better, Ubel said.

Cutting a hole in the roof also draws the flames toward the ventilated area, and this makes it easier for firefighters to fight the fire, Ubel said.