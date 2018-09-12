Durheim making amazing recovery after spinal cord injury

Life can change in an instant. Ask Jeff Durheim; he will tell you from firsthand experience. On July 27, 2018, Jeff was racing in a fireman’s enduro car race at the Blue Earth County Fair in Garden City when a crash resulted in a paralyzing injury.

Racing enduro cars is a sport that Jeff used to compete in on a summer circuit with friends for years, but has been out of it for a while. Racing is a lot of fun and Jeff missed it. “This year I decided we should put a car together for the fire department,” Jeff said. Although he grew up in Madelia and graduated from Madelia High School in 2004, these days Jeff lives in Butterfield with his wife, Nadeen, and daughter Aubre. Durheim also has two sons, Jaden and Tracyn, who live in Madelia. Durheim works as a diesel mechanic for T&K Transport in Butterfield and is a member of the Butterfield Fire Department. The fire chief Blane Braaten was Durheim’s co-pilot that fateful evening for the enduro race.

“We were going around a corner and we caught the inside berm and the car rolled over,” Durheim said. “I hit my head on the ceiling of the car.”

When the car stopped rolling, Durheim was staring directly into the crowd where his wife, children and mom, Nancy Hiller, as well as other relatives were all sitting.

“I knew right away that I broke my neck,” Jeff recalled. “I could not move my arms or legs. That is a pretty scary and lonely feeling. I remember the entire thing, but I did not notice that I could not feel my arms and legs until the car came to rest. I know I put my arms up to brace myself for the rolling and I do know that the roof kind of caved in a bit on the driver’s side; when that came down is when I felt it. I had a ringing in my ears and when the car stopped moving I noticed that I could not feel my arms or legs. I told Blane right away that I broke my neck and we needed to stop the race before the other cars came around. I was worried about the other cars hitting us, so he got the race stopped and they went to work right away cutting the car open.”

“I thought he broke his arm at first because his arm was hanging out of the car but not moving, so I figured that is what was wrong,” said Nadeen. “Then I went down there, but I did not want to get in the paramedics’ way; but that is when I realized it was more than a broken arm. Nothing else was moving.”

As a nurse, Nadeen assessed the situation pretty quickly and started asking Jeff questions. “I kind of pushed my way in there and helped the paramedics,” she said.

They called for a helicopter immediately and airlifted Jeff to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester right from Highway 169; his wife and mother left shortly thereafter to make the drive to meet Jeff there.

It was determined that Jeff broke the C-5 vertebrae in his neck, so during surgery, doctors took bone fragments from his back and rebuilt C-5, then fused it to C-4 and C-6; they also discovered that C-7 was fractured. His spinal cord was severely damaged and had bleeding, but intact. Anyone who hits their head hard enough to break their neck is also classified as having a head injury. Jeff admits that he does not remember much from that first week or so of his recovery. Nadeen said that a day or two after surgery, Jeff could feel them touching him and began moving his hands that Monday after surgery. From there, Jeff keeps making forward progress. His attitude is amazing and his sense of humor is fully intact.

When asked how recovery is going, Durheim replied, “Amazingly good. I am walking, not completely on my own, but I can move my legs. When I came here I could not feel anything from the shoulders down and now I can move both my hands, arms and legs; I can stand up and walk. I can feed myself.” He laughed at that last part, realizing that it may not sound like a big deal, but to him it is a huge accomplishment.

He never asked what his odds of walking again were and no one ever told him what he would be able to do or not do, but Jeff does know that his doctors and therapists are amazed at how quickly he is improving. “I don’t really want to hear what I cannot do anyway,” Jeff said. “That would be really disheartening to someone who is trying to get better.”