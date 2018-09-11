The game could have gone either way, but the Raiders won because they battled

At the final minute, it looked as if the game could go either way. But the Knights weren’t able to hold on, and the Nicollet Raiders took advantage, coming out on top of the Sept. 6 game 21-14.

The game against Alden-Conger/Glenville Emmons got off to a fairly slow start, with a scoreless first quarter. But one of the final plays of that quarter, with about a minute left, was a sack that turned the Knights’ fourth-and-15 attempt into a turnover on downs. That set up the drive which led to a Raiders touchdown about two minutes into the second quarter.

Quarterback Jon Mans tossed a pass to a wide-open Josh Chadderdon, who ran the ball the rest of the way for a score. The extra point was good, and the score was 7-0.

The Raiders followed it up with a successful onside kick, only to fumble the ball a few plays later. The Knights were not able to capitalize, and after another turnover on downs, the Raiders took over on their own 33.

The Raiders were able to move the ball down the field, only to throw an interception. The Knights ran the ball to the Raiders’ 27-yard line with about four minutes left in the half.

It took those four minutes for the Knights to run the ball the rest of the way. One incomplete pass should have set up a fourth-and-long, but a late holding call against the Raiders moved the ball to a third-and-goal on the 7-yard line with 37 seconds left in the half.

Then a fourth-and-goal on the 5-yard line. The final two plays before halftime were a touchdown, followed by a failed two-point conversion. The score at the half: 7-6.

The Raiders received the kick in the second half and started from deep in their own territory. Not much action, and the Raiders were forced to punt. Alden-Conger was able to move the ball down into the red zone, but after a sack and an incomplete pass had nothing to show for it but yet another turnover on downs.

The Raiders took over and ran the ball downfield. On a third-and-10 play, Mans again connected with Chadderdon, who once again ran the ball the rest of the way for a touchdown. Once again, the extra point was good, and the score was 14-6 with 4:14 left in the third.

The next two possessions — one by the Knights, and one by the Raiders — each ended with a punt. That second punt was the opening of the fourth quarter.

In the fourth, Alden-Conger successfully converted on fourth down, only to lose the ball on the very next play. The Knights attempted a quick slant pass, but the ball was tipped and landed in the waiting arms of the Raiders. They got the ball on their own 30.

The Raiders took advantage. A combination of passing, running and penalties — including 15 yards for roughing the passer — got Nicollet into the red zone. Then, on a third down and goal with 8:10 left, the team scored on a pass, this time to Riley Hulke, wide open in the end zone. The extra point was good, and the score was now 21-6.

This was not the end of the game, however. The Knights had a series of incomplete passes that should have forced a fourth-and 10, but the Raiders got called for roughing the passer. That brought about a 15-yard penalty and a first down, keeping the Knights’ drive alive.

Just a few plays later, it was first-and-goal from the 7-yard line. A pass brought the Knights down to the 1-yard line, then a touchdown on the next play. The Knights’ two-point conversion was good, and the score was now 21-14 with 4:32 left in the game.

The Knights attempted an onside kick, but the ball rolled left and into the Raiders’ hands. Nicollet got the ball with very good field position, but could not capitalize and was forced to punt.

Alden-Conger got the ball deep in its own territory, with about four minutes to go. The Knights took a lot of time off the clock getting the ball down the field — and into the Raiders’ red zone. With less than a minute in the game, the Knights got a first-and-10 on the Raiders’ 15.

All it would have taken was a touchdown and a PAT to tie the game; or a two-point conversion to win it for the Knights.

But it was not to be. On the Knights’ very next play, the team fumbled. The Raiders fell on the ball and dashed the Knights’ chance at victory.

With 48 seconds left on the clock, all the Raiders had to do was take a knee to end the game. That’s exactly what the team did, and the clock wound down to zero.

At no point in the game were the Knights ahead. However, the game did expose a weakness in Nicollet’s playing. On the two occasions that the Knights scored, they did it with the Raiders’ help.

Head Coach Tom Murphy summed up the game — both the highlights and the skills his team needs to work on.

“We kept battling. We were in a lot of holes. We played a lot of the game towards our end zone in a bad way. But we made some big plays. Both teams dodged some bullets. The kids kept battling; that’s all we ask of them,” he said.

As for skills that could use improvement, Murphy said the pass coverage late in the game could have been better. That’s not all.

“We’ve got to take care of the ball. We had three turnovers in the first half; we can’t give the ball away like that. And just some execution things. But I’m happy with the way we played,” he said.

This Friday, the Nicollet team plays against Cook County. The game will be played in Esko, about 200 miles away.

“We got a long road trip next week,” he said. “We’re traveling up there, and we’ll see what happens.”