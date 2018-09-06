Selland’s Sweet (Corn) Farm Life

Everyone has different ideas about what is the best part of summer. One thing most people could likely agree upon is that, in Minnesota, sweet corn is a summer staple. When sweet corn is in season, it is truly summer and eating it is a treat that simply cannot be beat.

However, if you are Rich Selland, or a close personal friend of his, you can also eat it in the three other seasons of the year because Selland freezes many bags of it using his very own special process.

Selland lives on the family farm where he grew up in rural Madelia. He graduated from Madelia High School in 1965 and eventually married, had a family of four children and then work took him away from the farm and his hometown. “My heart was always here on the farm and in farming, but at that time, there were interest rate hikes; my family could not afford to buy more land and then I went away for work and did not come back,” Selland explained.

These days he is single and his children are grown; one daughter lives in Rochester, Minn., and the other lives in Michigan; he has a son in Austin, Texas, and a son who lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

Selland moved back to the farm in 2008 from Texas where he had worked at Home Depot in the distribution division. His parents were getting older, his mom was in the nursing home, and he came back to live with and help his dad. Selland got a job working at the Home Depot store in Mankato. “I enjoyed that. I liked visiting with the customers and helping people,” he said.

However, he retired from Home Depot three and one half years ago when he developed a blood disorder called amyloidosis. “Guess I am kind of special,” Selland joked. “Only three in one million people get this disease.” What happens is that abnormal protein, amyloid, builds up in tissues and organs and affects their normal function, which can eventually lead to failure of the organ and death. Selland felt fine and had no symptoms, but during a check-up, his doctor was looking at routine tests and saw something he did not like and got curious about it, which is what lead to the discovery of Selland’s rare condition. In his case, it was affecting his kidneys. “Because it is so rare, it gets misdiagnosed often and general practitioners tend not to be very familiar with it. It looks similar to other things,” he said; that makes him even happier that his doctor was on top of it. The good news, at least according to Selland, is that the “world headquarters” for treating this disease is located in Rochester; he felt pretty lucky to be able to be treated so close to home. And he could do so on an outpatient basis because he stayed with his daughter who lives there.

A medical team in Rochester collected and froze stem cells from Selland’s blood. Then he was given chemotherapy to destroy irregular protein; and 10 days later, the cells were reintroduced to his body. The stem cells then go back into the person’s system and begin doing their job and the person gets better; at least for a while. Selland said that eventually the disease will come back, maybe it will take five to seven years, he is not sure. For now he gets checked every three months and new treatments are being developed and right now he feels great and his kidneys function at 100 percent.

“I like to stay really active,” Selland said. And on the farm, there is plenty to do. He has brought the lawn back into order, began planting more trees and started a wildflower garden. He also had some ducks and chickens and, of course, grows sweet corn. He rents out the farmland except for a small section he keeps for himself to grow his sweet corn.

He has 11 rows of sweet corn that are about 50 yards long that he grows each year. This year his son, Troy, helped him plant the rows; they are all hand planted.

