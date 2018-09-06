New director at Hanska Community Library has great ideas

Tricia Connor is the new director of the Hanska Community Library. Connor took over from Darlene Nelson who Connor says, along with Rhonda Froehling, have been such great help to her. “Darlene is quite an asset and a wonderful teacher,” Connor said. “And Rhonda is so great with the children and does whatever she can to be supportive. I am grateful to them both.” Connor admires Nelson’s work ethic and love for the library and will do her best to follow in her footsteps.

Although Connor is new to Hanska, she enjoys the community and the library job is something she is so thankful she decided to try. She is happy to come to work each day and she brings with her a wealth of life and work experience that she can use to help her in this new venture.

Connor grew up in Rockford, Ill., and was in the health care field as a nursing assistant, respiratory therapist and phlebotomist; then she worked as a renal dialysis technician. She became more interested in administration tasks and served as the administrative assistant for five neonatologists. She was also a grant writer and managed a grant from the state for funding a growth and development clinic. “When I started there were only two doctors and by the time I left there were five,” Connor said. She also helped install and implement using a computer network system.

She enjoyed all those career choices, but she wanted to try her hand at marketing and market research. So, at age 38, Connor decided to go to college. She enrolled at Alverno College in Milwaukee, Wisc., and attended classes Friday through Sunday and spent her weekends living in the dorm. To say she was a master at multi-tasking would be an understatement. Connor worked full-time and went to college full-time all while managing family life with her husband and five children.

On occasion, she would bring her two youngest children with her on the weekends and they would spend time at the library while she was in school.

When she graduated, Connor went to work for Lutheran Social Services of Illinois and became the Senior Development Director for the Northwest Region. “I really enjoyed that. I did the communications and marketing and fund development; it was really nice,” she said.

When their daughter moved to Minneapolis, Connor and her husband decided to move to Minnesota; she then got a job working for the Archdiocese. After that, she worked on fund development for the hospice program at Health East; then at a Neighborhood House in St. Paul on the west side. “That was very interesting and allowed me to work with many ethnic groups and a lot with refugees just coming into the country,” Connor explained. “Some people did not know any of the modern conveniences we have here in the U.S. and so we taught them a lot about life here.”

She also worked for Home of the Good Shepherd in North Oaks. They had three programs for women and she loved that because she was helping women who left abusive situations or were turning their lives around after addiction. “We helped them get a new life and a job, we also helped unwed mothers and worked with some young families – ones who needed extra support and were with social services,” Connor explained.

Then came the day Connor had to stop working and care for her husband who developed early onset Alzheimer’s. She took care of him for six years at home before he needed nursing home care. He was in a home for about a year and half, but by that point he knew none of his family. “It affects the whole family, it is like watching them melt away. Sometimes certain functions would literally disappear overnight,” Connor said of watching her husband die. She said that he actually stopped smoking because he forgot that he had the habit. At the end, he fell into a coma for 11 days before he finally passed. “The rest of his body was so strong; his heart was good, just his brain was bad and it took a long time for his body to give up,” Connor said.

That was very hard to handle; Connor was alone and essentially retired and needed to figure out her life again as a single person. Then she met Joe Connor. She had been receiving counseling with the social worker at the home where her husband lived, but was unsure if she could move on. The counselor encouraged her and said that it was normal to move on and have another relationship after losing one’s spouse. She has been happily married to Joe for eight years. “He is such a great guy,” she said; she is so grateful to have found love twice in her life.

The couple was living in Jordan, outside the Twin Cities, but it was expensive and they did not love the area. Then one day Joe said he found a place on a lake in Hanska and said they should check it out. Connor said OK! They liked it, the rent was reasonable, so they moved and Joe commuted to his job back in the Cities for a while. After a year it was costly and tiresome, so he took on three other jobs in this area before being offered a job at 3M in New Ulm full-time. Last year, the couple bought a fixer-upper on Summit Avenue and is in the process of renovating. Life was good, but Connor knew something was missing. She did not know many people before when they lived in the country and now is meeting so many new people. She is also learning about more of the needs of the community and wants to help in any way she is able.

“I got tired of sitting at home,” Connor said. She went to a Library Board of Directors meeting to ask about being on the board. They looked at her resume and asked if they would be interested in being the director instead. She said she would think about it and talk to Joe. Joe was supportive, so she applied and here she is!

“I love it. I absolutely love it,” Connor said. She works about 22 hours a week and would like to increase the hours the library is open and attract more adults.

