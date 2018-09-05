Under New Management: Johnson Concluding 33 Years of Service in the City of Mapleton

Retirement Party to be Held Sept. 12

After 33 years of taking care of the parks, water and streets of Mapleton, Larry Johnson will be retiring from the city’s public works department on Sept. 12, 2018. Johnson has worn a lot of hats under the title of public works, but water operator and parks maintenance person were his main focus during that time.

He served under three different mayors while employed by the city: Ole Proehl, who was on when he was hired; Jim Swanson for 26 years; and most recently, John Hollerich.

Prior to coming to Mapleton, Johnson lived in Mankato, where he graduated from high school. In 1983 he bought a house on 4th Avenue in Mapleton as a rental property and in 1984 he became a Mapleton resident. The job opening with the city of Mapleton came up in October of 1985, Johnson applied for it and started his tenure with the city.

Johnson started out working with Gary Frandle and Karmen Bartholomew and learned “on-the-job training.” He stated that coming into the job, “I had carpenter skills more than construction skills, so I learned how to operate all the equipment on the job. It was a good fit.”

Over the years, the job changed a lot. Early in his tenure, the city staff took care of water main repairs and Johnson said it took all three public works people. In 1994, the staff went down to just two people—Johnson and Bartholomew—so the work was contracted out. “It’s sure nice to have Boenings and Sellers in town to do that now. They are great people to work with.”

Johnson earned his water license and waste water license along the way. He stated that he upgraded his water and wastewater license to a Class B license, which is the top license for a city the size of Mapleton.

Johnson has actually been on a phased-retirement for over a year, which has been a good opportunity since he has been able to help pass on his knowledge of the position to Hunter Chaffee and the city’s newest public works employee, Jake Thompson. He noted that Mapleton has a Class C plant and if a person doesn’t have a college degree, it actually takes three years of working on the job in order to get the licensure, so Chaffee was able to obtain that while working with Johnson and Bartholomew.

Johnson was instrumental in getting the Heritage Park project completed. In 1998, Steve Moore, who was city administrator at the time, applied for a parks grant which was pre-approved. He stated that when Moore left, Patty Woodruff stepped in as interim administrator. At that time, Johnson recalled that if they wanted to continue the grant process he would have to do it, so he helped to oversee the addition of the west part of the park with the walking path, tennis and volleyball courts, new playground equipment and upgrading the bathroom to make it handicap accessible.

Johnson worked with a lot of different entities along the way, including Minnesota State University, which had a college class for park design that helped with the grant writing. He also worked with Maple River School and the 4-H club. “Dan Jones and Hugo John came across another grant to plant trees called the Re-Leaf Grant. So that was all quite a process.” Johnson considers the completion of this project one of the highlights of his time with the city as far as the parks are concerned.

Some of the other major projects completed while Johnson was employed by the city of Mapleton were the 1993 street project which included 1st, 2nd and 4th Avenues. He noted that when he first moved to town those streets had such a big crown on them, which was fixed when they were redone. He’s been involved in a lot of road projects over the years, which included waste water and sewer upgrades, and increasing the waste water ponds from 20 acres to 60 acres. The lift station has been rebuilt and force mains were added. The water tower used to be in the middle of the school parking lot and a new one was built in the park in 1994, which was just repainted and rehabbed. The filter plant was new in 1985 just after he started and that has also been rehabbed. Johnson stated, “A lot has happened over 33 years.”

In addition to his job with the city, Johnson was a member of the fire department for 18 years. He considered his volunteering on the department an important part of serving the city. Johnson stated he also owned three brick-block buildings on Main Street which he managed as rental properties. While he no longer owns the buildings, he took pride in the buildings and noted that it’s nice to see those buildings still being used.

When asked what he will miss about working with the city of Mapleton, Johnson said, “To be honest, the phased retirement was nice and it’s really been a nice transition working half-time.” He noted that he has done so many things from mowing grass to snow removal and the maintenance in the parks. “I really took pride in maintaining the city parks,” he said. “I’m going to miss that a little bit. That’s something that could be seen. The water…I will miss that too, but you don’t really see that. People turn on the tap and water comes out, but if it doesn’t we would hear about it.”

“Working with Karmen for 33 years,” Johnson paused before he continued, “I will miss that relationship. I will miss coming to work.” He also enjoyed being able to do so many different things. He said, “You come to work thinking you are going to do one thing and you have a water main break and end up working on that. You always think you know what you are going to do, but it can change. That was always a good thing—a lot of variety. I really enjoyed that.”

What Johnson will not miss is getting up at 3 a.m. to plow the city streets after a snowstorm. “I liked snow removal but getting up at 3:00 in the morning…that might NOT be one of the things I will miss. I might just enjoy sleeping in a bit longer on snow days,” he said with a laugh and smile.

Johnson has been helping Phil Nienow and Sam Wede on the farm for the past 20 years and will continue this in his retirement. This year he will be able to put a lot more time in on the farm throughout harvest. He won’t be bored in retirement, stating, “It seems like I always have a project to do. I like to keep myself busy.”

He said that his wife, Kelly, bought a sign that pretty much sums up his retirement: “I’m not retiring, I’m under new management.” Johnson said there may be some traveling in the future, maybe a winter vacation and they will maybe stretch that out when Kelly retires…time will tell, he said.

Regarding Johnson’s retirement, City Administrator Patty Woodruff stated, “The city of Mapleton has been very fortunate to have Larry Johnson as a member of the Public Works Department for 33 years. He has been our certified water operator and maintained the water supply for our city for many years. He has helped develop Heritage Park and the Library Park into the wonderful parks they have become. Larry was very instrumental in the DNR grant that added so much to Heritage Park, including the tennis courts, volleyball courts and walking trail. He has now passed his knowledge on to his successor for the future of Mapleton.”

Johnson wanted to thank the city administration and councils over the years. “It’s been a good job. It’s been great to be a city employee.” Johnson concluded, “It’s been a good gig.”

The public is welcome to attend the retirement party for Johnson to wish him well as he starts the next phase of his life. The party will be held at the Mapleton Community Center on Wednesday, Sept. 12, from 4 to 6:30 p.m.