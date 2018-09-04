Volleyball wins one, loses one at start of new school year

Ruth Klossner

Jill Thompson hit the ball over late in the second game against Cedar Mountain. Thompson had a huge game, with 30 attacks, 22 kills, six blocks, 28 sets, and 11 of 12 serves for two aces.

By Judy Radke

Varsity volleyball got off to a good start at its first match of the season Aug. 27 hosting Cedar Mountain but fell the next day at New Richland.

The team took all three matches against Cedar Mountain. The scores were 25-16, 25-20 and 25-19.

Jill Thompson led the team with 30 attacks and 22 kills, followed by Jessi Johnson with 21 attacks and eight kills, and Shelby Hulke with 15 attacks and eight kills.

Judy Radke, head volleyball coach, noted that setter Nicolle Hall went down during warm-ups, and the team made some last-minute adjustments.

The following day, against New Richland, the team dropped all three matches, 16-25, 20-25 and 19-25.

Jill Thompson led with 31 attacks and nine kills, while Hailey Stoecker had 20 attacks and seven kills.

“We were on our heels all night. NRHEG blocked very well and we didn’t cover our hitters. We need to stay confident and talk,” Radke said.

B squad

The B squad volleyball team split three games against Cedar Mountain, winning the first two, 25-19 and 25-15. The team dropped the last match, 7-15.

Kendall Robertson and Ruby Hoffman led the team in kills. Robertson also had six aces serving.

Radke said of the match, “We played very well as a team. The girls stepped up in all positions. Need to talk more on the court. Nice way to start the season, with a win!”

However, like the varsity squad, the B squad also fell to New Richland the next day. It lost all three games, 14-25, 23-25 and 12-15.

Tessa Guffey and Marah Hulke led the team in kills and attacks.

“We were up against a very aggressive team and didn’t attack. We will need to be confident all the time and talk — more on the court and off the court,” Radke said.

C squad

The C squad took all three matches against Cedar Mountain, 25-12, 25-22 and 15-9.

Olivia Whitmore and Hayley Selby led the team in kills and attacks.

“As a team we played aggressive all around in hitting, blocking, passing and serving. We had some first-match jitters but otherwise we did really well,” Radke said.

The C squad did not fare as well in its second match Aug. 28 in New Richland. The team lost the first two games, 24-26 and 10-25, but did take the third game, 15-12.

Madison Klingerman and Hayley Selby led the team in kills and attacks.

“We played well but did not talk as much as we should have, and the other team had some hard hits,” Radke said.