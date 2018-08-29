Volunteers Tag Monarchs at Perch Lake Park

BY KATE CROWLEY ROSENBERG

Tribune Editor

Nearly a dozen volunteers from Truman and surrounding areas in Martin County showed up last Wednesday to assist DNR Naturalist Scott Kudelka in tagging fourth generation Monarch butterflies.

While Monarchs are not an endangered butterfly, they have a unique system of navigation that scientists are still trying to understand. Born in northern US states and Canada, these Monarchs live for roughly six months, returning to hibernate in the same tree in Mexico that their great-great grandfathers left earlier this year. Most generations live only about six weeks. The fourth generation somehow retains the memory or sensory location of the original tree.

The Monarchs tagged in the northern United States this month will be collected next year at the base of the tree by scientists in Mexico. The data from the tags that have been placed on their lower wings will be entered into a data bank at the University of Kansas where the research is taking place. Any Monarchs found between here and Mexico also will be returned to the data collection bank and used to assist in determining the routes taken.

Martin County Parks caretaker Grant Carlson and Fairmont High School Senior Brooke Rosenberg are looking at ways to assist the DNR in encouraging the Monarchs to settle at Perch Lake County Park and the adjacent Perch Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA) by planting more Rough Blazing Star—a wild liatris specimen favored by the Monarchs.

Rosenberg, in researching the Monarch, also found two critically endangered butterflies native to Minnesota and plans to purchase seed of their host plants and other wildflowers necessary for their survival.

One of the critically endangered butterflies in Minnesota, according to Rosenberg, is the Karner Blue, which needs the host plant wild lupine (lupinus perennis) for its caterpillars to feed on and survive.

Another endangered butterfly is the Dakota Skipper which requires tall grass prairie to survive.

The Viceroy, which is similar in appearance to the Monarch but is slightly smaller and has a connected band along the outer edge of the wing. Its host plants include cottonwood and willow trees. It does not migrate.

Area gardeners are encouraged to plant wild lupine in undisturbed areas to support the Karner Blue recovery efforts, as well as Common Milkweed and Rough Blazing Star to help provide a corridor for the migrating Monarchs.