Oscar Manriquez – True Hero Inside and Out

“A true hero is not measured by the size of his strength, but by the strength of his heart.”

Hercules

It was an emotional gathering full of hugs, gratitude and even some tears when Frank Morrow Jr., Oscar Manriquez, Krystal Hernandez and Chalina Whitney got together to talk about an event that forever links them to one another and gave them each a new appreciation for the precious gift of life and a realization of how it can be taken away in an instant.

August 17 was a typical Friday at La Plaza F!esta in Madelia; crazy busy, full to capacity with customers, and the staff working at top speed to serve them. Morrow, who grew up in St. James, but now lives in Winnebago, was eating there with his family. They had been to a visitation for a family member in St. James and were having a meal together before heading home.

“We decided to have supper at Plaza; it was my mom’s idea,” Morrow recalled. “We were enjoying our meal. I ordered the shredded chicken chimichanga and things happen sometimes – you get a piece that isn’t shredded as much as the others and that is what got caught.” He explained that he has an already narrowed airway from throat cancer and he has to be very careful when eating. “I thought I had chewed it up enough, but evidently I didn’t and it got stuck,” he stated. Morrow suddenly began choking on the chicken.

Lots of things go through your mind at a time like that. Morrow is not afraid of really anything, not even death. He used to ride bulls and has been a storm chaser for more than 30 years. When other people are running from a situation, he’s one of those who is running toward it instead. He knows one day he too will take his last breath, but until then he tries to enjoy life and be of service to others. But that day, he knew it was not the day he wanted to meet his maker; he has a grandson who was born just that morning and Morrow was determined to meet the newest member of his family.

So, having been an EMT for eight years, the first thing Morrow thought to do was tilt the chair back and try giving himself the Heimlich Maneuver. That did not work, so Morrow’s sister tried, but she could not get her arms around him very well.

Chalina Whitney, a bartender at Plaza, recalled, “As soon as I saw Frank get up and lean over that chair I knew exactly what was happening, but it was like my body did not respond until I heard the words, ‘He is choking!’ Then I saw his sister trying to help him and I knew if she could not do it I would not be able to either, so I grabbed Oscar and he jumped into action. He did even not think twice about it.”

Madelia native Oscar Manriquez is a regular at Plaza and is usually there every Friday and Saturday night. The staff all know him well. That particular Friday he came in later than normal and had no more than sat down when Frank began choking. None of the people involved in the situation think that was a coincidence.

Manriquez has not been formally trained in first aid or CPR, but he has a buddy who is an Army Medic and when they would hang out, his friend would show Manriquez simple things that anyone could do to help someone if an emergency situation ever arose. “My friend would have me practice the Heimlich on him to make sure I did it right,” Manriquez said.

“Next thing I know, Oscar had his arms around me and gave me five or six chest thrusts and all of a sudden the chicken came up,” Morrow said.

