Hanska’s new city clerk enjoys being involved with the community

Back in April, Candie Martinka became the new City Clerk in Hanska. She grew up in Dodge Center, but lived in New Ulm for many years before moving to Hanska five years ago. She really enjoys living and working here.

Before taking the job at the city, Martinka worked at the Farmers Co-op of Hanska for three years. “It was tough to leave the co-op, I cried when I turned in my notice,” Martinka said. “I loved my job and what I did.” However, “I thought this job would be a personal challenge and a way to advance in my career,” she said of her reasons for applying to become Hanska’s City Clerk.

One really positive aspect of her new position is that she can make a bigger impact on the community and the lives of its residents. “The best part of both jobs are the people; I get to interact with a lot of people,” Martinka said. “At the co-op it was mostly the farmers, but at this job I see many people from all areas of the village.”

Martinka attended Rasmussen College and her degree is in accounting, but there are some tasks in her new job where she needed to become more skilled. One new challenge included learning payroll and the most difficult thing she has encountered so far is working on updating the budget and the city’s ordinances. “Updating the ordinances is a process and will take awhile,” she said. Also, being an election year and the fact that three out of four council seats are up for election, plus the mayor position will be open, could make a big difference in the direction that the city is headed. “I am looking forward to seeing who runs and who is elected,” she said. “It could mean changes for the community and that is not always a bad thing – change is sometimes necessary.”

One thing Martinka is excited about is that she just got approval from the city council for new software for the city to invest in an alert system. That is going to be very helpful because she can then send out emergency alerts and notifications via emails, texts or phone calls. If something is happening in the city, anything from a water main break to snow emergencies, she now has the capabilities to notify community members. She wants to use this system as a way to help foster better communication and keep citizens informed. She can do a mass message for everyone or, if there is something localized in the city that only pertains to certain residents, she can just notify a very specific group.

“I feel that a lot of people in Hanska are concerned about what is happening, but do not know what is really going on in the city. I encourage them to come to city council meetings. If they have concerns, then they can bring them up at the meeting. I do want people’s input,” Martinka said. “The council does not know unless they hear about it. When people tell me things, I pass that along, but it means more coming directly from the residents.”

With her free time, Martinka enjoys movies and puttering with woodworking and craft projects. She also enjoys spending time with her fiancé Les Tierney and her two sons who are 19 and 14. Her oldest son graduated last spring and her youngest son, who is a freshman in New Ulm, is very active in sports and keeps Martinka busy.