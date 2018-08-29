Emil Goraczkowski Honored Posthumously as Parade Grand Marshal Family Will Ride in Amboy’s Heritage and Arts Parade Sept. 8 to Honor Emil
Submitted By
Tina Haroldson
Emil Goraczkowski is remembered for many things. He was a loving family man, a skilled mechanic and a man for whom a Cottage Café breakfast special was named. Emil was a beloved and integral part of Amboy.
With just an eighth grade education, Emil put to use common sense and a solid work ethic and learned a wide variety of skills in the school of life. Emil was industrious on many levels. He was a great contributor to the people of the communities in which he lived…whether he was doing construction work for Rollie Fuller, working at the Sterling Store, milking cows for Woodrow Irvine, or driving truck.
In 1961, Emil moved his family to Amboy and worked for the co-op. Mel Loverude hired him and sent him to train in Bloomington. From that time until his retirement in 2000, Emil serviced cars for several generations of Amboy citizens.
Emil was chosen to be this year’s Grand Marshal at the Amboy Heritage and Arts Parade. Unfortunately, he passed before knowing of the honor. His children—Bill, Peg, Richard and Ruth, and some of his 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren—will be riding in the parade to pay tribute to their hero. As we see them we, the members of this community, will remember a sweet gentleman, driving by in a golf cart, and just as we did when Emil was alive, we will return the grin and the wave.
