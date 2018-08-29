Emil Goraczkowski Honored Posthumously as Parade Grand Marshal Family Will Ride in Amboy’s Heritage and Arts Parade Sept. 8 to Honor Emil

Submitted By

Tina Haroldson

Emil Goraczkowski is remembered for many things. He was a loving family man, a skilled mechanic and a man for whom a Cottage Café breakfast special was named. Emil was a beloved and integral part of Amboy.

With just an eighth grade education, Emil put to use common sense and a solid work ethic and learned a wide variety of skills in the school of life. Emil was industrious on many levels. He was a great contributor to the people of the communities in which he lived…whether he was doing construction work for Rollie Fuller, working at the Sterling Store, milking cows for Woodrow Irvine, or driving truck.

In 1961, Emil moved his family to Amboy and worked for the co-op. Mel Loverude hired him and sent him to train in Bloomington. From that time until his retirement in 2000, Emil serviced cars for several generations of Amboy citizens.