People came for the hog roast, stayed for the music

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger Neal Hoffman watches as Scott VanDeest fills up a pan of pork chops for Tom Hayes during the event.

People came out for an afternoon of pork and corn, and an evening of entertainment.

The Lafayette Area Lions Club held its annual hog and corn roast Saturday in town. The tradition goes back about half a century, although no one knows exactly how many years — not even the founder of the event.

Arden DeBoer, who later went on to become mayor of Lafayette and has been a longtime Lions member, knows that he started up the hog and corn roast at some point in the 1960s.

DeBoer was at the front of the fire hall Saturday, greeting the residents as they bought their tickets for the meal. He noted that a lot of people are veterans of the event.

“People have been coming here for years, and years, and years, and years,” he said. “It’s a fun family event.”

In the beginning, the event was held under the water tower. When the Lions Club was chartered in 1979, members took over the hog roast. The event was moved close to the restaurant that is now Dave’s Place, which Lions member Mark Dick described as “half community center, half bar” back then. Eventually, the event was moved to the fire hall and combined with the annual fireman’s dance.

Recently, another facet was added — a cornhole tournament sponsored by Dave’s Place, just before the meal and just a few doors down from the fire hall.

Lions member Ed Mages said the money from the hog and corn roast goes to the Lions Club, which then distributes it to various good causes throughout Lafayette. But it’s not just about raising money.

“Today is a community event. It’s about bringing the community together,” he said.

Lions member Dwight DeBoer agreed. He recalled the original event was more like a block party.

“It’s always been a community event. Yes, it’s a fundraiser, but it’s more about bringing the community together,” he said.

Lions member Sally Webster said it’s a highlight of the community.

“Arden started having this at his house years ago, and it just kept growing and evolved into this. The Lions took it over, and it’s a good moneymaker for the Lions, and it’s a chance for people in lots of communities to come enjoy Lafayette,” she said.

Fire Chief Scott VanDeest took a break from working the event to sit down and eat some corn hot off the grill. He offered his opinion on the quality of the food to Scott Portner, fellow fire department member, who was roasting the corn.

“Scott, you did a wonderful job. It’s awesome,” VanDeest said as he chowed down, adding, “The Lions did a wonderful job picking corn.”

The Lions picked about 1,460 pounds of corn that morning, members said.

Steve Langhoff, meanwhile, thanked the volunteers.

“They’re a dedicated team. They want to make sure everybody gets enough to eat,” he said.

The most fun part of doing this?

“Just greeting all the people. Old friends,” he said.

The hardest part?

“Keeping stuff hot and ready. But normally, between the kitchen staff and here, and the corn hookers, we keep it pretty well flowing,” Langhoff said.

Savanna Clemon, with the Lafayette Fire Department, was pouring beer at the event. Although the money from the hog and corn roast goes to the Lions, the fire department also benefits because it runs the beverage concession and keeps the profits from it.

The firefighters also run the annual street dance, which starts after the hog and corn roast. The band Radio Active played until midnight.

Lions members wished to thank several organizations, including the Nicollet Pork Producers, which provided the pork chops, and Arlen Messerli, who offered the corn that the Lions members picked. The firefighters thanked UFC for loaning out its equipment, and for letting the firefighters store the fire trucks on its property so the hall could accommodate the residents.