Youth food program expanding

In Watonwan County schools, there is a high percentage of our students who qualify for free and reduced meals. In St. James 57 percent of the students are on free and reduced lunch; in Butterfield 65 percent and in Madelia 51 percent. The Kids Kafé breakfast and lunch programs helps meet those needs during the summer months, but the question remained as to what those children were eating on weekends and other holidays.

Food insufficiency can attribute to excessive absences/tardiness due to sickness; hyperactivity and/or aggressive, irritable, anxious, withdrawn, depressed, and passive/aggressive behaviors; repetition of a grade; difficulty in forming friendships and/or getting along with others; sickness such as sore throat, common cold, stomach ache, ear infection and fatigue; and/or short attention span and inability to concentrate.

School, for some children can be a challenge without any hunger issues. Clearly, even for children who love school, hunger can seriously make learning and concentration next to impossible.

The Backpack Program was born from that need and is entering its fourth year of operation. The funding is through donations and occasional grants. They currently send home 135 backpacks each week in St. James, 62 in Butterfield and 69 in Madelia for a total of 7,108 backpacks for the 2017-18 school year.

This has increased from 3,746 backpacks sent home in 2014-15, the first year of operation.

In Butterfield, they serve K-8, in Madelia K-6 and siblings. In St. James, they currently serve K-3 and siblings. They also serve parochial schools within our district if they so desire. So, while it is helping many students, there is still a gap where many others are not getting their needs met.

A plan for a Watonwan County High School Food Pantry Program has been developed between the Watonwan County Backpack Program and the administrative staff, social workers and food service staff of the three school districts in the county. The Food Pantry Program will serve high school students who have been identified as being at risk for food insecurity. Each school district has designated a location in their respective high school for their Food Pantry to be housed. The participants’ identities will remain confidential except to those administrating their participation in the program. All staff and volunteers with direct repetitive contact with the youth must pass a National Background Search.

It has come to their attention that not only are some students lacking in food at home, but they are also lacking in personal hygiene items such as deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes and sanitary items. One principal reported that some students come to school Monday through Thursday but don’t show up on Friday because they have worn the same clothes all week and don’t have laundry detergent to wash them and are embarrassed.

This program will also empower the youth to have choices in what they need. Rather than just getting a package for the weekend of pre-selected items they will be able to “shop” for what they need. Designated school staff would work with Second Harvest Heartland to order food and other items for the youth. This allows them to better utilize the dollars donated to them.

The target population for all youth in the Backpack Program would become K-8 and for the Food Pantry grades 9-12 (in Madelia 7-12). Youth enrolled in either program have been identified as food insecure or at risk for food insecurity and must have written permission to participate by their parents.

They anticipate approximately 30 in St. James, 12 in Butterfield and 20 in Madelia initially for the pantry program. They would also be including another 30 youth in St. James grades 4-8 whose food insecurity needs have not yet been met.

With the addition of the Food Pantry, the inclusion of grades 4 – 8 in St. James and those already being served by the Backpack Program, they would be serving the needs of 463 youth in our county who have been identified as being at risk for food insecurity.

They anticipate a possibility of up to 62 youth accessing the Food Pantry Program and an additional 30 youth through the expansion of the Backpack Program. Based on statistics of cost from other similar Food Pantry programs the cost per youth is $9/week. They run the program for 32 weeks of the school year, so 62 youth times $9/week times 32 weeks is $17,856 for food and hygiene items. Increasing service for grades 4-8 in St. James would add $6,240 for purchase of local food items. Office supplies would be approximately $300 and shelving and equipment $1800. This would bring the total for expenses to $26,196.

This new program will be managed by the Watonwan County Backpack Program but be dealt with as a separate entity. The Backpack Program’s fiscal sponsor is the Southern Minnesota Initiative Fund (SMIF) and they operate under their 501 (c) (3) tax exemption. Donations are always needed and welcomed.