Hanska Muni manager making changes for the better

Being employed in the food and bar industry for her entire career, Beth Tyner has worked numerous places and learned a lot along the way. She is excited to be the new manager at the Hanska Muni, a job she began in March.

“I wasn’t happy where I was before,” Tyner said of her reasons for wanting the Muni job. “I needed a change and this was right up my alley. I worked here years ago when I lived in Hanska and have always loved this town. I love everything about this line of work; otherwise I would not have been doing this my whole life. I love being around the people and talking to them, hearing people’s stories. I have the coffee guys who come to the Muni in the mornings and I enjoy listening to them chat.”

Tyner currently lives in New Ulm and has three children and three grandchildren, but she lived in Hanska when she was younger; her parents owned a café down just the block from the Muni for five or six years.

The Muni had been in the financial red for a while before she took over and she is aware of the challenges of turning things around and making it into a profitable business once again. “It is hard in a small town,” Tyner said. “You cannot rely on the population of 400 people to fully support it. We need other people outside the community to come in too.” It boils down to trying to keep the regulars happy, bring new people in and get the people back who used to come but for whatever reason don’t anymore.

The Muni is not just a bar; they serve food – good burgers and fries and other food items are available as well. There are daily lunch and drink specials and there is even a patio with shade out back for those who enjoy outdoor dining. The Muni is a clean and pleasant place the whole family can enjoy.

Tyner is trying to get the word out to the boating and camping community who come through Hanska to utilize the lake, campground and park to come and enjoy the Muni and/or stock up on their way to enjoy the great outdoors. Even if they cannot stay for a meal, people can come in and buy snacks, sodas, chips, candy, Slim Jims, and “pickled things out of a jar” as well as off-sale liquor on their way through. The Muni even has some cute clothing, sweatshirts, T-shirts and hats, with new items coming in soon.

The Muni already has pull-tabs and e-tab gambling and they will start having bingo in the fall; in the winter they will have meat raffles. “We are planning all sorts of fun things,” Tyner said. “People like that kind of thing, so I want to have fun events and give people more reasons to come in.”

Overall, she is optimistic about the Muni’s future. “Things do not happen overnight – it takes some time but we have already seen a turnaround and we are in the black now,” Tyner said. “We are slowly inching our way up – we will get there.”