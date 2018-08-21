St. Joseph’s in Good Thunder to Celebrate Sesquicentennial Heritage of Faithful Congregants Spans 150 Years

By Tamara Dicks

Messenger Staff Writer

“If it takes a village to raise a child, it also takes a village to restore a church. That is precisely what has happened at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Good Thunder, MN.” Free Press, April 2007

St. Joseph Catholic Church is celebrating its sesquicentennial on Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. This particular church building has been around for 150 years. While parishioners have donated significant time, labor and materials toward the upkeep and renovation of the building, the real heart of the church is in its people.

Irish Catholic settlers from Erin’s Isle, to begin a new life, made their way to Minnesota via Wisconsin by covered wagon, settling in Good Thunder right after Chief Good Thunder and his tribe moved on to Nebraska. The church was established in 1868 when the first Mass was offered at the Henry Weir home, just west of town, by Father Valentine Sommereisen, who had been assigned to the Mankato area in 1856 by Bishop Joseph Cretin. At that time Father Sommereisen visited several times a year.

On Nov. 25, 1876, Bishop Thomas Grace purchased the two-acre site of the present church for $100. Between 1876 and 1879, Father Herman Richard and Father H. Fredericci—both Jesuits —administered to the Catholic pioneers in the area.

Late 1879 Father G. Graffweg was appointed administrator of the mission and it was under his supervision that the present church building was erected. The church was built and framed as a simple version of the New England Gothic. In the history of Minnesota Valley (1882) the author stated, “It is a fine building and cost about $2,500.” This building is still the main part of the church today. Records show that in that same year 18 children were baptized in this mission, all of whom bore Irish names.

In 1883, Father G. Graffweg left and Father Heberman and Father Segg, Jesuits, came. The Catholic population was growing and the two were ministering to St. Teresa’s in Mapleton and St. Joseph’s in Good Thunder as a mission church.

For the next 67 years the following men ministered to St. Teresa and St. Joseph:

• Father Henry Jajeski 1884-1885

• Father Thomas Duane 1885-1886

• Father Patrick McGabe 1886-1890

• Father J.B. Kreidler 1890-1891

• Father Edmund Stack 1891-1910

In 1900, under the direction of Father Edward Stack, the church community planted trees in the large square. In the History of St. Joseph 1879 to 1979 it says, “In 1921, 11 years after Father Stack had been assigned elsewhere, he died, and at his request was buried in the parish (St. Joseph) cemetery.”

Father Stack also decorated the interior of the church, installing 12 majestic stained glass windows that can still be seen today. The windows were donated by the faithful parishioner groups such as “the Young Women” and “First Communion” groups. The stained glass window in the sanctuary depicting St. Patrick is “In memory of Father McCabe” who had been pastor when the parish became a part of the diocese of Winona in 1889.

• Father J. Culliton 1910-1912

• Father M.C. O’Conner 1912-1916

• Father I.E. Gossman 1916-1918

• Father William E. Griffin 1918-1933

• Father Leo M . Devlin 1933-1939

• Father Francis Schimek 1939-1945

• Father James Donavan 1945-1948

In 1948, St. Joseph became a mission of St. John the Baptist Church in Mankato.

• Father Robert Sheehan and Father Francis Glynn, with Rev. Msgr. P.E. Matthew 1948 -1956

“Msgr. P.E. Matthews loved being at St. Joseph’s and said, ‘I’d like to live here.’ When he was given charge of the parish he called on every member. He also contributed many hours of labor in carpentry and painting.” (St. Joseph Catholic Church 1879-1979) St. Joseph’s was “home” to the monsignor.

In 1954, a basement was excavated to be used as the parish hall. The parishioners did the work and the ladies, being the driving force behind the church, had a kitchen with running water. The ladies refinished large tables, showing once again the heart of the parishioners.

In 1955, an area adjacent to the church building was leased for one dollar a year to Good Thunder and continues to serves as the community park.

• Father Aloys Quillan, 1956

• Father Halloran 1956-1967

In 1956-57, the congregation completed refurbishing the church with paneled walls, new pews and lighting, and new tile for the church basement. Then in 1956, the church celebrated 75 years.

“During Father Halloran’s tenure the church was extensively refurbished. New altars were constructed, walls were paneled, lovely hand carved statues, exquisite stations of the cross, a beautiful new crucifix, new pews, lighting fixtures, confessionals, and wrought iron communion rail were purchased. The sanctuary was carpeted, the ceiling of the nave was tiled, and the ceiling of the sanctuary was painted in the color of a cardinal’s robe. In the basement the floor was tiled. As the work went on, the parishioners volunteered donations to cover the cost of this extensive refurbishing. Even businessmen in Mankato donated towards the cost of the statues and Wenzel Butzer, of the parish, paid for the priceless stations of the cross which were made in Germany.” (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Good Thunder, Minnesota 1879-1979)

Parishioners may remember that in the 60s Vatican II gave an edict that required the priests’ altars to be turned around so that the priest could engage with the people during mass. This was quite a change for all and led to some makeshift altars for a bit.

• Reverend Joseph Cashman 1967-1970

• Rev. Phillip Gerlach 1970-1971

• Rev. Ben Palzer 1971-1972

• Rev. Andrew Olsem 1972-1976

In 1975, the church community added a large entry space and enlarged church basement.

• Father Robert Theobald 1976-1981

He made brand new handmade altars for the church. He was also the principal at Loyola High School in Mankato. Unfortunately, Father Theobald died young in his 40s and the altars he made went to Loyola High School after he died. The altars are there today in the Good Counsel Chapel.

• Father Jerome Verdick 1981-1984

• Father William Curtis 1984-1986

• Father Joseph Fogal 1986-1989

• Father John Kunz 1989-1995

• Father Joseph Mountain 1995-2001

• Father Timothy Biren 2001-2007

In 2007, the faith community once again completed a major renovation of the church. The parish is most proud of the fact that 85 percent of their faith community contributed in various ways to the large remodel. In just three months, the faith community replaced the paneled walls with sheet rock, re-sheeted the ceiling, re-tiled the sanctuary, opened walls between the church and the gathering areas, painted and trimmed everything, refinished the pews, rebuilt the kneelers and added an historic altar and statues from a closed church in Freeburg, Minn. The altars dated back to 1865 and were stripped of several coats of paint and refinished to bring out the beauty of the natural wood. At the conclusion of the renovation, people packed the church, entry and stairwell as more than 300 attended Easter Mass in 2007.

• Msgr. Richard Colletti 2007-2008

• Father Brian Sutton 2007-2011

• Father Timothy Biren 2011-2013

• Father Martin Schaefer 2012-2013

• Father Jason Kern 2013-2017

• Father Andrew Vogel 2017 – present

The men and women of the parish over the years have seen St. Joseph Catholic Church not only survive, but thrive and are now sharing their rich heritage of faith and family with the citizens of Good Thunder. So much more could be said and names mentioned who have contributed so much to St. Joe’s such as Joann Hoehn who holds the title of longest standing member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, or Miles and Rose FitzSimmons who donated the piano in 1986 that is used still today. The ladies of church through the years have faithfully worked in every facet of the church ministry and continue to hold monthly gathering for fellowship and fundraisers, and the men who gave of their talents and led their families to follow God.

Since 2007, the church has been enjoyed and well maintained. The cemetery that was established in the 1800s east of Good Thunder is still maintained by the church. The community park is still leased for dollar a year to the city of Good Thunder and enjoyed daily by the community and used for community gatherings.

St. Joseph Catholic Church has been a mission work for 150 years and currently has 80 families as part of its congregation. The common thread through the years since the first Mass at Henry Weir’s farm has been God and His people and their heart of commitment to the church and to the community, which has been the driving force of spiritual worship from generation to generation of parishioners. The sacrifice of time, money, talents, and ingenuity was received by St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Good Thunder for the last 150 years every time it was needed and was offered from hearts of love. Given this history of service and commitment St. Joseph’s will undoubtably still be around in a few more decades to proudly celebrate 200 years.

A special Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s by Bishop John Quinn on Sunday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m. A program will be held immediately after Mass, followed by lunch served at 12:30 p.m. and music.