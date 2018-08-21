Leyton Becker is New Minnesota Pork Ambassador

BY KATE CROWLEY ROSENBERG

Tribune Editor

Minnesota’s 2018 Pork Ambassador Leyton Becker, 19, of Truman just scored two more Grand Championships in his final year at the Martin County Fair.

Becker is attending the University of Minnesota Twin Cities animal science pre-vet program, and is moving forward on all fronts at full steam.

“I just got in to the Vet-Fast program,” Becker said, which fast tracks his college career.

“So I’ve done all the pigs, cows — you do clinics with them and vet-shadows where you travel along with the vet and learn the tricks of the trade.

“I knew I wanted to do swine. I’m leaning more towards just swine, but can see myself doing cattle as well,” he said.

Becker is the son of Lynn and Julie Becker of LB Pork near Truman. He plans to bring his skills home to practice.

“I want to come back to Fairmont… so I can be assigned to my dad’s farm.”

Most of his pigs come from the Fairmont Show, others come from southern Iowa or from family friends.

“When you buy a piglet it’s really hard. They’re 13 or 14 pounds, so you don’t really know what you’re going to get. A lot of the times what you’re looking for is over all structure — what the pig looks like. With weanling pigs, there’s always going to be the skinny long ones or those really short, fat ones. So, usually if you’re looking for a really good pig, you want to be right in the middle. Because if you start off average, more than likely you can change a lot of things. But if you start off fat, it’s going to be kind of hard — it’s going to be up in those heavier weights, stockier… A skinny one — you never know — a lot of the times they’ll end up being those long narrow ones that judges don’t really like. If you’re looking for the good, nice show pig, you want to get that medium of good bone, good muscle coming down the center of the back, and over-all just eye appeal. A lot of judges are starting to go more toward the colored pigs instead of the white pigs. In the olden days, it used to be the other way around; the Durocs and the (Hampshires) were not the best pigs. Nowadays, there’s a lot more purebreds that are being shown as well as the Hamp breeds… You could have a York that looks exactly alike — the same muscle the same bone — a lot of the (judges) will go more towards the Hamps just for eye appeal.”

Becker has been practicing his swine skills for several years and has learned a few show tricks.

“For us personally we walk every single pig every day. We didn’t do that at the beginning and we learned. Pigs like open spaces… They’ll see the open ring and it starts running and judges don’t like to see that, especially when it’s for showmanship. We try to minimize that as much as possible. When it comes to training pigs we take that seriously.

“We feed at night because it’s cooler. When it’s hot out they just kind of sit… and not do anything.”

A pig that doesn’t eat is one that won’t perform well in the ring.

“We’ve been blessed. I started 13 years ago showing pigs. It was difficult. It was a big competition between us all. As we’ve gotten older, we’re kind of in that generation gap where it’s going to be my last year this year. The barn is about 75% full, so there’s not as much competition as there was. I think three years ago we won everything you could, division wise. Which is a lot of fun. But we usually bring something up to the state fair mostly every single year. And that’s what we’re shooting for this year. We didn’t have the greatest weather so the pigs didn’t eat much, so we’ve got of light weights. It’s kind of a big issue, the judges really like big pigs better than the small pigs.”

This year Leyton’s pigs showed well.