Leyton Becker is New Minnesota Pork Ambassador
BY KATE CROWLEY ROSENBERG
Tribune Editor
Minnesota’s 2018 Pork Ambassador Leyton Becker, 19, of Truman just scored two more Grand Championships in his final year at the Martin County Fair.
Becker is attending the University of Minnesota Twin Cities animal science pre-vet program, and is moving forward on all fronts at full steam.
“I just got in to the Vet-Fast program,” Becker said, which fast tracks his college career.
“So I’ve done all the pigs, cows — you do clinics with them and vet-shadows where you travel along with the vet and learn the tricks of the trade.
“I knew I wanted to do swine. I’m leaning more towards just swine, but can see myself doing cattle as well,” he said.
Becker is the son of Lynn and Julie Becker of LB Pork near Truman. He plans to bring his skills home to practice.
“I want to come back to Fairmont… so I can be assigned to my dad’s farm.”
Most of his pigs come from the Fairmont Show, others come from southern Iowa or from family friends.
“When you buy a piglet it’s really hard. They’re 13 or 14 pounds, so you don’t really know what you’re going to get. A lot of the times what you’re looking for is over all structure — what the pig looks like. With weanling pigs, there’s always going to be the skinny long ones or those really short, fat ones. So, usually if you’re looking for a really good pig, you want to be right in the middle. Because if you start off average, more than likely you can change a lot of things. But if you start off fat, it’s going to be kind of hard — it’s going to be up in those heavier weights, stockier… A skinny one — you never know — a lot of the times they’ll end up being those long narrow ones that judges don’t really like. If you’re looking for the good, nice show pig, you want to get that medium of good bone, good muscle coming down the center of the back, and over-all just eye appeal. A lot of judges are starting to go more toward the colored pigs instead of the white pigs. In the olden days, it used to be the other way around; the Durocs and the (Hampshires) were not the best pigs. Nowadays, there’s a lot more purebreds that are being shown as well as the Hamp breeds… You could have a York that looks exactly alike — the same muscle the same bone — a lot of the (judges) will go more towards the Hamps just for eye appeal.”
Becker has been practicing his swine skills for several years and has learned a few show tricks.
“For us personally we walk every single pig every day. We didn’t do that at the beginning and we learned. Pigs like open spaces… They’ll see the open ring and it starts running and judges don’t like to see that, especially when it’s for showmanship. We try to minimize that as much as possible. When it comes to training pigs we take that seriously.
“We feed at night because it’s cooler. When it’s hot out they just kind of sit… and not do anything.”
A pig that doesn’t eat is one that won’t perform well in the ring.
“We’ve been blessed. I started 13 years ago showing pigs. It was difficult. It was a big competition between us all. As we’ve gotten older, we’re kind of in that generation gap where it’s going to be my last year this year. The barn is about 75% full, so there’s not as much competition as there was. I think three years ago we won everything you could, division wise. Which is a lot of fun. But we usually bring something up to the state fair mostly every single year. And that’s what we’re shooting for this year. We didn’t have the greatest weather so the pigs didn’t eat much, so we’ve got of light weights. It’s kind of a big issue, the judges really like big pigs better than the small pigs.”
This year Leyton’s pigs showed well.
“My three pigs are Heidi, Rousey and Baker,” all taking Grand Championships but Rousey. He still enjoys naming his projects and getting to know their personalities. “A lot of them are named after athletes and models.” Rousey was the fighter in the litter.
Becker predicted Heidi wouldn’t do as well as she did.
“My favorite is not going to be the best in the show ring, but overall is going to be Heidi,” his Hampshire/York cross. “She’s my little market gilt. She’s pretty light — she didn’t eat a lot. But I’ve walked her a lot and built the best connection.”
But Heidi strutted her stuff and pulled out the win.
Becker was just named the Minnesota State Pork Ambassador. He first applied for the title of Martin County Pork Ambassador and placed third after submitting an essay and undergoing intense interviews at the vet clinic. He tried last year and didn’t make it.
After completing the Martin County Process, he spent time at the Farm Fest undergoing still more interviews. Much of it was focused on how he would respond to certain public scenarios.
Then he presented his public presentations. “I did my topic on open housing gestation,” which he said was a hot topic that spurred his interest after he did an internship at PIC (Pig Improvement Corporation — a swine genetics company.) The second half of that internship was at an open pen gestation sow farm, a different experience entirely from the individual housing he grew up with.
“It’s a good topic for me to learn,” he said, displaying his enthusiasm for broadening his horizons.
“It’s kind of cool going to different barns and seeing that they do work.”
Not all reviews have been positive about the open pen gestation process compared to confined or crate gestation.
“There’s a lot of challenges with each, but it really comes down to good management skills.
“To make it work, you have to get the numbers right,” Becker said.
“(In open pen gestation) 130 to 150 pigs to a pen is ideal. Because then the alpha sows… won’t remember her friends and she won’t remember her enemies,” he said.
“Having that number size, you can eliminate the dominance issues,” he added. That scenario is when one sow will sit in front of the feeder or waterer and block other pigs from using it.
From the gestation pen, the pigs then proceed to farrowing.
“It takes 114 days from breeding to birth. So they stay in that gestation pen for about 112 days, then they go into farrowing crates.”
Becker’s excitement about his ambassadorship is tempered by his class load at college.
“It still hasn’t hit me yet that I get to cover the whole state of Minnesota. Which is kind of awsome. It’s a lot of work. It’s going to make my fall schedule really, really crazy. I made my (UofM) schedule a little easy… because I didn’t know what was going to happen, because I’m taking organics (chemistry.)” That is a class that Becker said will either be easy or a killer — no middle ground. The promotional schedule of his position will eat into his study time — a challenge he’s happy to face.
“I think it’s going to be worth it in the end because of all the people I’m going to meet and stuff I’m going to learn.”
Becker said he has a pretty good handle on the production side, but the marketing side is an angle on which he still wants to polish his skill set. He hopes to encourage more people to eat pork, and to ultimately improve the international markets.