Beloved pastor at Courtland and Zion retires after 57 years in ministry

Pastor Melvin Schwark is in his final month of preaching before he retires in a ceremony this Sunday.

What! It’s only been 57 years!

Courtland Lutheran Church in Courtland and Zion Lutheran Church in Brighton Township recently learned that their special pastor is going to retire. That’s right, Pastor Melvin Schwark is retiring after 57 years in the ministry.

A celebration of his ministry is planned for Sunday, Aug. 26 at the Courtland Community Center. The worship service will start at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a potluck dinner. Schwark’s friends, relatives and community members are encouraged to attend to wish him well as he goes into retirement.

Schwark’s journey through life has had many turns and adventures.

“I can’t believe that 57 years have gone by so quickly,” he said. “Time just goes by so fast. I have had an enjoyable life. I couldn’t convince my sons to become pastors. However, I always told them to do what they enjoy doing, like I have done in my life.”

Schwark added that his life has been so blessed that he could teach and spread the love of Jesus for 57 years.

“Teaching with a Christian point of view is something you can be thankful for,” he said. “When I even taught a biology class years ago, I could bring my Christian faith into the class by explaining to the class how beautiful that God has created the animals that we were studying.”

Schwark grew up in Markesan, Wisconsin, where he lived with his parents and siblings — two brothers and one sister. His father worked for farmers around Markesan, and his mother was a housewife and mother.

“Even though my dad only made about three dollars a day working for farmers, my mother stretched that money for our family,” Schwark said.

The Schwarks lived in Illinois for a short time, so he attended first grade in Wauconda, Illinois. From second grade to fifth grade, he attended Lakeview Country School, near Markesan. From grades six through eight, he went to a school in Markesan.

Schwark attended high school, grades nine through 12, at Northwestern Prep School in Watertown, now known as Luther Prep. He attended Northwestern College in Watertown, Wisconsin, for his four years of college.

The Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary was in Thiensville, Wisconsin, when he attended it for four years and graduated in 1961. The seminary is now in Mequon, Wisconsin.

After the seminary, Schwark taught at Northwestern Prep School for three years. He was a tutor/vicar during the summers. These opportunities took him to various cities, including Mobridge, South Dakota; Lincoln, Michigan; Ekalaka, Montana; San Manuel, Arizona; and in 1963 to the Courtland Lutheran Church and Zion Lutheran Church.

These two churches later sent him a call to become their full-time pastor. So, in 1964, Schwark returned to serve their congregations. He did take a year off from this call to become a civilian chaplain in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969.

It was in 1971 that the pastor’s life changed with a big event. He married Elizabeth “Liz” Zimmerman, who at the time was a student at Dr. Martin Luther College. She attended his church with some of her friends from school who had heard that Pastor Schwark was a good pastor.

She began attending Bible class with him. She would also see him at school because he was teaching at Martin Lutheran Academy — which was located on the DMLC campus — in addition to serving the two congregations.

“I began to realize that Liz might be attending church and Bible study with more than one purpose,” Schwark said of that time.

They married in August 1971. They currently have eight children — three sons and five daughters — and 24 grandchildren.

In 1972, they moved to Lake City, Minnesota, where he served that congregation for about 2½ years.

Another big change happened in 1975 when Schwark accepted a position as dean of students at Michigan Lutheran Seminary in Saginaw, Michigan. He was dean and also taught there until 1980.

From 1980 to 1983, he served two Minnesota congregations — one in Boyd and one in Granite Falls. During this time their children began to start school.

“We would drive 30 miles each way to Wood Lake, Minnesota, to take our children to a parochial school,” Liz Schwark recalled.

Sanborn, Minnesota, was the next call. From 1983 to 1993, he served their congregation.

In 1993, Schwark made the decision to become a missionary in Kiev, Ukraine, for Thoughts of Faith. They took five of their eight children — Emma, John, Meliza, Lori and Sam — and moved to Ukraine.

Three of their children remained in the United States. Kathy attended Northwestern Prep, Mikal attended Michigan Lutheran Seminary, and Anne was attending Bethany College in Mankato.

“Lori came along to home school the younger children. Meliza finished her senior year from Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School while in Ukraine by using fax machines and other modes of communication,” Liz Schwark recalled.

She also had another memory from that time.

“I told the children that they could bring one thing back from Ukraine. Well, Lori found her husband, George, who moved to the United States with our family in 1995.”

The next stop was serving the WELS congregation at Cornell, Wisconsin until 2002.

“I feel that I made a full circle, because in 2002 I came back to Courtland Lutheran Church and Zion Lutheran Church to again be their full-time pastor and have been here ever since,” Schwark said.

He explained his favorite part of being a pastor.

“I would say demonstrating that you can be a human being as well as a pastor. Too many pastors out there elevate themselves. I like it that I can have a beer with the parishioners. I even have spent quite a few hours on a tractor with farmers just demonstrating that I am no different than parishioners. I am just their pastor and care for their souls. I have liked just being a normal human being and preaching God’s word at the same time,” he said.

Pastor added that he often wonders what it would be like to be a pastor in a large congregation.

“I have always served in small congregations, so I know the people very well. It is easy for me to find out what they need and how they are living. But, because of that, I might be a bit judgmental of what they are doing. You know, I do preach the law and gospel,” he said.

Schwark said burying teenagers was the hardest part of the ministry.

“You feel like so much life is lost and it is such a great loss to the parents. I officiated at 25 funerals at just Courtland and Zion. The six funerals for teenagers in the Courtland, Zion and Sanborn congregations were very hard,” he said.

There’s a flip side to that.

“My fondest memories are when I see people attend church after they have gone through a terrible accident and they come to church to thank God for saving their life. So many people injured, even much less severely, will blame God for the accident,” he said.

Retirement will be another great experience for the Schwarks.

“I won’t have the sleepless nights before a sermon any more. I won’t even need to get up at 5 a.m. to practice my sermon on Sunday mornings. I used to write my sermons on Wednesdays and go to the church and practice for a couple of days before Sunday. However, for quite a few years I have been just writing an outline so that I can save some spontaneity for my sermons.”

Since living in New Ulm, he practices his sermons in his house.

“The kids and grandkids know when he is in the basement practicing his sermon, they leave him alone,” Liz Schwark said.

And after all these years of experience, when people ask for his advice, he has an answer for that.

“God did not give us 10 suggestions, he gave us 10 commandments. And if you want to live a godly life, remember they are not suggestions, they are commandments. It is not that you are going to gain eternal life because you keep the commandments, it shows that you love Him because He first loved you.”

Pastor and Liz will move to 7998 Indian Trail, St. Germaine, Wisconsin 54558, at the end of August. They will be missed by the community. They do encourage people to stay in contact with them.

A special thank you to Pastor Schwark and Liz for everything. We wish you well during your retirement.