Local farmers invite state officials to visit fields affected by flooding

Heavy rains not the only culprit –

State owned lands may share some responsibility.John Thormodson’s rural Madelia farm has been in his family since his parents bought it after they married in 1952. It is still a family operation with John, his wife Brenda, and their children, Jana and Jason, all working together.

The Thormodson Family has 400 acres of cropland as well as raising beef cattle and other animals. And farm life is not always easy; this year in particular has been a difficult one for them and many other area farmers. Mother Nature has tossed some challenges their way in the form of excess rain, 20 inches in June alone, and there is not much you can do about that. However, Thormodson and some other local farmers are having extra water issues due to some state owned wetlands surrounding their crop acres that they believe could be managed better to mitigate the issues.

Thormodson and fellow area farmer Tim Sorenson recently invited Scott Roemhildt, Regional Director DNR Southern Region, Joe Stangel DNR Assistant Regional Wildlife Manager Fish and Wildlife, Ed Lenz Southern Region Manager Minnesota Board of Water & Soil Resources as well as Matt Wohlman, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Deputy Commissioner, along with some farmers over to Thormodson’s place for a meeting to discuss these issues.

It began with a trip out to the water lift pump station behind Thormodson’s homestead. He explained to the state officials how the rains had affected not only farmers, but communities as well, and that Madelia’s park, campground, golf course and ball fields had all taken a big hit from flooding. It has been expensive to deal with the excess water – Thormodson’s electric bill for the lift pump station in June alone was $1,058.17, including $68 of sales tax. He gets a minimum bill of about $50 per month whether the pumps are running at all, and this latest bill is the highest he has seen since the early 90s. There are five pumps total, and he can run three at once. He is pumping into a private ditch that goes to Strom Lake.

That would be bad enough, but he knows that the excess usage is not just coming about due to the heavy rains. The group then took a field trip out to two separate state owned wetland areas, Emerson State Wildlife Management Area and Bergdahl State Wildlife Management Area, that abut farm fields owned by various area farmers.

The landowners explained that the wetland areas create standing water problems even in years when there is not a lot of rain and it damages the crops and the roads. State land to the west in Linden Township is causing a lot of havoc for local landowners. They want to figure out why the water is pooling and ruining the farmland.

