County fair has things that go ‘moo’ and things that go ‘zoom’

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

The demolition derby Friday evening attracted a big crowd.

The County Fair truly had something for everyone over the weekend.

This was the 147th year for the Nicollet County Fair, held from Aug. 8 through the 12th. It was five days of carnival rides, a petting zoo, a craft show, animal judging, a church service and pancake breakfast, and talks on Minnesota history.

Then there was the wild side — harness racing, a truck and tractor pull, a kids’ power wheel demo, a demolition derby and more.

“It’s very family orientated,” said Carrie Passon, with the Nicollet County Fair Board. “This year we have a cow that the kids can milk. There’s a tractor that they can drive — that’s on computer. We have the pedal pull, always.”

The kids are always the most fun part of the fair, she said.

Several things are new this year. One amenity at the fair that got a lot of positive attention was the breastfeeding tent, Passon said.

There was also the new pavement.

“Everybody loves the new tar. We spent a lot of money on this new tar job,” she said.

Passon added that the fair is not only for all ages, but it also embraces all cultures. Just about everyone shows up for the county fair, she said.

Joni Anderson, also with the fair board, agreed.

“It’s the one place everybody in St. Peter can get together and celebrate. It’s free,” she said. “We have every age; every ethnic group. It’s the one place that we all get together. It’s not like a school, where you just have high schoolers. It’s not like a nursing home. You get toddlers, all the way up to 91-year-olds. That aren’t that many things in the community that bring everybody together like that.”

The fair also brings farm people into the city, and allows city people to learn about farming, Anderson said.

LuAnn Schloesser, with the Nicollet office of the University of Minnesota Extension, described some of the 4-H exhibits.

“We have a number of general projects throughout the building here, everything from landscape and flowers, to woodworking, to art projects. Then we have a number of animal projects, from horse and sheep and swine. And those shows will be running through the weekend,” she said.

There was a wide variety of things to see, Schloesser said.

“It depends on your interest, really. There’s something for everybody. From the home improvement area over there. From quilting to foods,” she said. “There’s beautiful artistic exhibits.”

Just in the 4-H building alone, there were photography exhibits, art exhibits, displays of vegetables, and talks on the stage.

In an unusual project, there was a display of scarecrows. One scarecrow resembled Cookie Monster, while another was made up to resemble local celebrity Ruth Klossner, complete with white tennis shoes, fanny pack and a camera.

Speaking during the fair, Passon did not comment on what new things fairgoers should expect at next year’s fair. She was still focusing on this year, she said.

But one thing people can expect to look forward to is the 150th county fair, which will be three years from now.