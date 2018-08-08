Mapletonian Ned Shuck Joins Coaching Staff at West Point

Small-town boy Ned Shuck has recently joined the coaching staff at the United States Military Academy at West Point. Shuck has a laundry list of career achievements from his graduation in 2000 from Maple River High School being wrestling MVP, state finalist his junior year and third in state his senior year, to his college awards from the University of Iowa as a Hawkeye. He was a four-time letter winner and three-time Academic All-Big 10 selection for the Hawkeyes. At the University of Iowa he also earned a degree in elementary education with special education licensure and went on to secure his Masters degree in Special Education from St. Thomas. Shuck said that he had “wanted to be a wrestling coach since he was in the eighth grade.” After teaching for a bit, as the opportunity presented itself, he saw himself become an assistant coach at Perennial National Power, Augsburg (Minn.) where he helped lead the Auggies to the 2010 NCAA Division III championship and a runner-up performance at the 2011 national championships.

Shuck then spent three years as the head coach at Division III Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio. During his tenure at Heidelberg, Shuck led the Student Princes to back-to-back Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) championships. Moving forward a few years Coach Shuck spent four years at the helm of Wisconsin-Whitewater, guiding the Warhawks to a 47-17 record in duals and finishing in the top-25 each year at the NCAA Division III Championships. While at UW-Whitewater he collected two WIAC titles as well as the Upper Midwest Regional crown.

And now Mapleton’s own has recently moved to New York and accepted the position of assistant head coach under Coach Kevin Ward at West Point. “I couldn’t be more excited to have Coach Shuck join our staff,” Ward said. “To build a successful program you have to have the right people, and Ned is one of the best people in the sport of wrestling. His reputation as a proven leader, a man of strong character and integrity, and his unique background as an athlete and a coach will greatly benefit our program. Coach Shuck brings a wealth of experience, maturity, and leadership to our program, and I am excited about the impact he will have on the lives of our cadet-athletes.”

Coach Shuck feels that “it is an honor to be able to work with the best of the best at West Point.” It is hard to juxtapose this current position with the young man who, according to his mother, started out as a spectator and, according to Ned, was a very “reluctant” beginner. The story is that Ned’s brother and mother set him up to participate in his first match his second-grade year without exactly telling him. Ned said, “My mom and brother tricked me into going, not realizing I was going to compete. I did not want to do it. They made me. That day I pinned both guys and got a first-place trophy.”

Ned’s older brother by six years then encouraged him to “get tougher and keep wrestling.” His mother, with the help of the family and other wrestling families, organized the Youth Wrestling program and was very supportive over the 12 years she watched her boys wrestle. Ned was a very competitive kid, so all of the positive input from family and friends was sheer motivation to him.

The boy who dared to reach for, and who achieved, success over the years now has the privilege of coaching at West Point. Shuck also said that he “is excited to be at such an elite program of Division I wrestling.”

While the story could end here here, you would miss “the rest of story” as Paul Harvey would have said.

Ned Shuck was and is a talented wrestler and coach as exhibited by his awards and accolades, but the real talent and legacy lies in his heart. Ned will tell you that he had a bit of a troubled youth and that without wonderful coaches who influenced and mentored him he would not be where he is today—Coaches such as Jeff Soma, Jason Fickett, John Pfeffer, Norm Jenkins and Ron Swift. There was a time when he was not making the best decisions and he is very grateful to the coaches who put him in his place and taught him to be a man worth following through their careful guidance. Shuck now carries that committment mentorship, passing it on to the next generation.

Coach Jeff Soma had this memory, “I was a student teacher at Maple River in 1993 and asked if I could help out with the youth wrestling program, and Ned was in fifth or sixth grade. I noticed him right away in the practice room. He was a very hard worker and leader, and very positive with his teammates. It struck me funny at the time when I was at the first practice how Ned was encouraging and coaching other youth wrestlers in the room. I was new to coaching youth and remember thinking it was odd that a young kid would be working with others his age and younger the way he did.”

Even at a young age, Shuck demonstrated a heart for others—an ability to call out their greatness. Consider the other stats that Coach Shuck as picked up over the years:

Shuck has mentored 22 All-OAC selections, four academic all-conference honorees, seven National Wrestling Coaches Association Academic All-Americans and six individual NCAA qualifiers, including one All-American. Shuck helped coach 13 All-Americans, four national finalists and one national champion during his time at Augsburg. He trained 11 All-Americans as well as 17 WIAC individual champions and seven regional champs. Eleven Warhawks earned National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Scholar All-America honors, including five Chancellor’s Scholar-Athletes. At Whitewater a two time division III NCAA champion. He mentored seven All-American, eight national qualifiers, and 17 conference champions. Coach Shuck has made mentoring a lifestyle choice, thankful for what he received as a youth.

Coach Soma went on to say, “Ned’s passion is incredible and I could never compare my passion to what Ned brings to wrestling and coaching. I am amazed by him now just like I was when he was an elementary student. Ned knew he would be a Division I coach one day, just like he had a goal to be a champion wrestler, wrestling in the state finals. I played a very small part in what Ned has accomplished, but the fact that Ned has shared with me that I made a difference in his life means everything to me.”

Ned counterpoints that “I learned mentoring from them (my coaches). My father figures in my life who stepped up and held me to a high standard. I missed one wrestling meet because I was a troubled kid and they held my feet to the fire. This was an incredible lesson for me. In middle school I was not a joy and Jim Maurusis—a middle school teacher at Amboy—showed he cared about me He knew when I was in trouble. He wanted me to do well and pursue my passion. He was incredibly caring. I never wanted to disappoint him and he put a lot into me and this made me want to live right and do the right things. My mom was an incredible role model to me, demonstrating how to have a good work ethic.”