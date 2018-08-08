Fire in Madelia – this time the city shop is destroyed

On Thursday, Aug. 2 at a little after 2 p.m., from our office here on Main Street suddenly we could see black smoke rising from a location east of us toward the edge of town. Van Hee Media office manager Karissa Hopman saw it first and yelled to me to come outside. Seeing the signs of huge fire, my first thought was, what now? Madelia has already been through a lot the past couple of years since a large portion of our downtown burned in 2016.

This summer alone has been difficult with a large shop fire at Dave Smith’s place, then massive flooding that engulfed Watona Park, the ball fields, campgrounds and golf course. The city is still recovering and doing cleanup and repair from that natural disaster. The golf course has yet to open since the flood.

As I drove toward the scene of this latest fire, I began to see that the flames were coming from where the new Madelia Street Department building was located at 519 2nd Street NE; behind Madelia Ford and kitty corner from Rogers BP. Sure enough, it was clear from what I was seeing that it was going to be a case of managing this fire as it consumed the shop – nothing inside that building was going to be saved. It was shocking, with some disbelief tossed in there, rolling up and witnessing the building fully engulfed. Lots of onlookers had already gathered at the scene. Then there was some panic as I began to think of all the people who worked for the city that used the shop as home base. It was the middle of the work day – was everyone accounted for? I heard as, one by one, they located everyone and figured out that anyone who had been inside or close by when the fire began made it safely out. That was a blessing! Machines, equipment and supplies can be replaced; people cannot.

I cried a bit as I watched; some in relief that no one was inside or hurt as a result, but also at the reality of the city having to go through yet another disaster. The thought of what all could be inside that building was beginning to sink in as understanding dawned of what a task the city had ahead of it; I had a lead ball in my stomach.

The comparisons to the fire Feb. 3, 2016, were few, but the feelings are pretty similar. The downtown fire was in the middle of a winter blizzard in the wee hours of the morning. This one was on a beautiful summer day with temps in the low 70s with no humidity and little wind. This one took place in the middle of the afternoon. However, both fires were devastating and left a hole in the community.

Another similarity is that we needed mutual aid and, each time, St. James Fire Department brought over their ladder truck to combat the fire from above. The assistance is always very appreciated and as always, Madelia’s fire department, police department, rescue squad and city crews performed admirably.

So far, the list of what was lost includes a street sweeper and dump truck, but that list will grow as the city workers take stock and evaluate what exactly was stored in the building.

A few people I talked to who were nearby when it began said they heard three explosions before fire broke out. From all accounts, the fire was quickly out of control, but no formal cause has been determined.

A press release put out Friday Aug. 3, by the Madelia Police Department said that an officer with the police department arrived at the scene within a minute of the call, which came in at 2:08 p.m. and the building was already completely engulfed in flames.

The Saint James Fire Department was called for mutual aid assistance. The fire was brought under control by 5 p.m. and all personnel had cleared the scene by 9 p.m. There were no reported injuries as a result of this incident.

Preliminary findings by Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division (SFMD) investigators and local authorities indicate that the cause of the fire was likely accidental. The fire remains under investigation. The investigation and final determination of the cause of the fire will be handled by the SFMD.