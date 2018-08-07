Bikers come to town for a good cause

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Nicollet American Legion Post 510 welcomes bikers from the Legacy Run to town on Saturday morning. The group raises money to provide scholarships for “legacy children” — youngsters who have lost a parent in the fight against terror since Sept. 11, 2001.

The 80-or so bikers who came to Nicollet over the weekend had a mission — a mission to provide a better future to hundreds of American kids.

American Legion riders from throughout Minnesota are participating in one of several “legacy runs” nationwide. The money will go toward providing scholarships to legacy children, or children who lost a parent to the war on terror since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, said Kim Tolzman, with the Nicollet American Legion.

The Minnesota riders spent this past weekend swinging through the southern part of the state — including stops in New Ulm, Nicollet and Lake Crystal on their way to Faribault on Saturday. The riders will do a tour of the northern part of the state this weekend.

During the lunchtime stop at the American Legion Hall in Nicollet, members of the local post donated about $750 to the riders, bringing their total at that point to $52,235.

The riders hope to collect $250,000 at its various stops over the two weekends, beating last year’s figure of $200,000, said Steve Sullivan, one of the organizers of the Minnesota ride.

This is in addition to the national legacy run. The overall goal is to raise $20 million, Sullivan said.

This year, 41 children got $18,000. The hope is that in the future, each legacy child gets a full four-year scholarship, Sullivan said.

There are no overhead costs.

“The money we raise — 100 percent goes into the fund,” he said.

For the ride itself, the bikers pay all their costs — gas, food, lodging and so forth, Sullivan said.

Tolzman said the national convention will be in Minneapolis later this month. Each state will present its donations on the convention floor.

Dale Lange, post commander, said he was proud to support the legacy ride.

“We’re taking care of the kids. Veterans’ children that lost their parents,” he said.

Lange pointed to a sculpture of something that looked like the gas tank of a motorcycle, sitting on the bar at the American Legion Hall. People were invited to put money in the tank year round for the riders, and that brought in more than $200 cash.

According to information at the legacy run’s website, MNLegacyRun.org, about 11,000 children have lost a parent in the war, and that number is growing.

“The American Legion Family is working to ensure that these children, who want a post-secondary education, will be provided one,” the Web site states.

Sullivan added that the website also has a map that allows people to follow the riders’ progress. At the site, go to “2018 run” and then scroll down.

If you would like to make a donation, write to The American Legion, Department of Minnesota, ALR Legacy Scholarship Run, Third Floor Veterans Service Building, 20 W 12th Street, 300A, Saint Paul, MN 55155-2000. In the memo portion of the check, write “Fund 84,” Sullivan said.