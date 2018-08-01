THS Adds New Class Options School to Increase Course Rigor and Offerings for Online and College Classes

BY NIKKI MEYER

Tribune Publisher

Along with lots of physical changes at Truman Public Schools (TPS) this summer, academic changes are also on the docket. “The first thing we wanted to do for the upcoming year was move from the semester system to the trimester system,” said superintendent Lisa Shellum. “With that change, we’re switching from seven classes in each of two semesters, to six longer classes in each of three trimesters.” That change gives students the opportunity to take 18 classes a year instead of 14.

The trimester system is becoming increasingly popular in high schools across the nation, and for good reason. “Not only will we have increased course offerings, but the longer class periods mean more instructional time,” said Shellum. “Longer class times, more required classes, and the expanded offerings all mean increased rigor for our students. And we are able to do all that with our existing staff just by switching to the trimester system.”

The school is also revamping the way it interacts with students and families, looking to meet a wider diversity of learning needs in the community. “We’re doing this two ways,” said Shellum. “First, we’ve expanded our offerings for PSEO (postsecondary enrollment options) classes, meaning high school students can take classes here and earn college credit.”

Truman is now paired with MSU, Riverland Community College in Austin, MN; Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall; South Central College in Mankato, MN; and Minnesota West Community & Technical College in Jackson. Each school is part of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities (MnSCU) system, which is the fourth largest system of higher education in the United States. Credits earned in the PSEO classes will readily transfer to the other 30 state colleges and seven state universities (set up on 54 campuses) in the MnSCU system. Agreements with any other two or four-year college can potentially be obtained by request.

“This year Ryan Brudelie will be offering one class—Intro to Agribusiness Management (Ag Business). We’d like to add one a year until we are offering five intro level courses in the Agribusiness and Industrial Arts fields,” Shellum stated. “We have a very active FFA, and we want to make sure we’re helping those students get the best start possible for life beyond this building. If we can do that by helping them get some college classes paid for, then we absolutely want to do that.” Long-term, Shellum would love to see a second Ag/Industrial arts teacher added to the staff.

Other new high school classes being added this year include Ag Occupation, Advanced Welding, Woods II, Sculpture, Stained Glass, Psychology I and II, Music Composition, Music Appreciation, Sports History, History Through Film, and the option for a Work Pass.

Some of the PSEO classes will be taught on-site, while others will be available to students online. “We recognize the changing face of education, and we want to embrace it,” said Shellum. “We see all of these online opportunities as being very positive for our students, and that’s the second piece of what we’re working toward for this next year.”

One of the physical changes in the school this summer is upgrading the Learning Center to a well-equipped Media Center. “We also want to be able to offer a wide variety of online high school classes—and not just to students who we would normally expect to see in our building. We know that there are more and more students who are attending online high schools, but that many times it isn’t turning out to be the experience they had hoped for.” Shellum cited some reasons students might attend an online high school, such as more and different course offerings, or struggling with social anxiety.

“But there are drawbacks, too,” Shellum stated. “Students miss out on some of the positive social experiences of being in an environment with other kids their age, and they don’t have access to some of the specialty classes and equipment, like taking a shop class or getting to use a science lab.” She said it can be difficult for students and parents alike. “Sometimes students get into advanced coursework, and either their parents aren’t available to help them, or they don’t have the background knowledge to do so, and that’s frustrating to both the student and their parents. That’s where we want to be able to step in and provide those missing pieces.”

Shellum said that the redesigned learning options would allow students to be partially or even entirely enrolled in an online high school, but still attend school in the TPS building. “Our Media Center will be staffed by a teaching professional throughout the day, meaning students attending online would always have access to a real live person if they needed help with something. In the same school day, students could be taking part of their classes online, and then be able to just walk down the hall to attend classes in person.” Online high school classes will also give students the option of taking classes such as Forensic Science or German.

Shellum said what the school has really been striving toward as a whole is a culture shift. “[Principal] Mark [Nass] brought the PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) system here to Truman, and that was a great start to this shift. Last year we had two incidents that maybe could have been identified as ‘bullying’, but they were so minor, and with the way everything was handled—the parents in both cases were very happy.” Bringing Shellum on board last year as the school’s interventionist, and Deb Schneider as social worker, only furthered the culture changes taking place.

“Last year I had a parent call me at home, on a Saturday night, and 10:00 p.m.,” said Shellum. “I was completely fine with that. Our goal is to tie home and school together for success. If you’re not having success in one of those places, then it’s harder to have success in the other.”

The culture shift is being reflected in the appearance of the building, too. In addition to the new lockers and various other finds the school obtained earlier this summer (see “Bargain Bonanza for TPS” article in the July 25, 2018 Tribune), the school will be sprucing up other areas of the building. New paint—in Jaguar grays and purple—is slated for the hallways running all the way from the band room by the activities entrance for the gym, up to the high school—where both the upper a lower hallways will be painted, and on to the large wall near the auditorium. The plan is to continue paint through the new elementary area and specialty floor next year.