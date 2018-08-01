Jay Sohre Has Eye-Opening Experience as a Student Abroad in South Africa

“A VESA program allows an individual to be part of large scale humanitarian projects in regions of the world where traditional charity and aid has not addressed the social and environmental risks the communities face. The cultural component stimulates the local economy whilst allowing our participants with a chance to share these beautiful and remote parts of the world with the local people who call it home. We promote direct action so join the team, meet new friends and make a difference with VESA.”

Once Jay Sohre heard the VESAbroad presentation while attending the University of Wisconsin in La Crosse he was hooked and wanted to go to South Africa and make a difference.

Jay is the son of Richard and Kathy Sohre and a graduate of Maple River High school. He is pursuing dual bachelor’s degrees in physics and civil engineering through a five-year program offered by the University of Wisconsin La Crosse and the University of Minnesota. He will be attending the University of Minnesota for his final two years, starting this fall.

To say he is a go-getter may be an understatement, so it should be no surprise to those who know him that he decided a trip with VESAbroad was something he was very interested in doing.

Jay chose to go abroad from May 15 to June 3, 2018. He chose South Africa, one of the more challenging destinations, because in his heart he loves to make a difference, and he loves to travel and experience different cultures. While there he volunteered for seven days working at an orphanage, primary school, croc educational center, big cat sanctuary, and building a brick house for a family.

Jay said, “The orphanage and primary school were eye opening. It doesn’t matter how much you read about it or see pictures, once you are there, seeing 1,200 plus students to 25 teachers, or a bunch of orphans that you know a large percentage have HIV—it is really sad. It makes you want to help as much as possible to educate and give time. While there we got to see where the monies of the trip was going. A large amount of money went to the orphanage, croc center, and/or material costs for the buildings.”

The work at the orphanage made the biggest impression on Sohre. “The kids were super cute and they were between the ages of 0 to 4 (roughly 25 kids to one elderly lady). Because of the age of the children and the lack of attention all they wanted to do was hold hands, cuddle and play games. The construction was really awesome because we built a nice two bedroom, one bathroom home for a family of eight, who have a grandmother in a wheelchair living with them.”

Jay also was able to “have adventures” for 13 days, which included safaris, scuba diving, surfing, snorkeling with huge manta rays and whale sharks swimming in the Indian Ocean. This summer he reached a travel milestone of visiting 10 countries!