Antique tractor pull returns to Lafayette

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Lloyd Hoffman of Nicollet competed in the 3500 factory stock class with his 1950 Oliver 66. His pull of 162.87 feet was good for second place in his class. In front of Lloyd Hoffman is Larry Hoffmann (no relation) of Nicollet, the flagman for the event. This is the 15th annual tractor pull in Lafayette, which attracted drivers from as far away as Wisconsin.

By Lee Zion

ledger@prairiepublishingmn.com

A lot of these are more than 60 years old, but with a loud roar of the engines, these tractors showed that they’re still good as new.

The 15th annual Lafayette Antique Tractor Pull was held Saturday in Lafayette. There were 88 “hooks” during the event — tractors dragging a heavy load along a stretch of dirt. All the tractors were 1959 or earlier, the oldest being a 1929 Case L driven by Brian Oswald.

People came from Lafayette and Nicollet, and as far away as Glencoe and Wisconsin.

The shortest pull of the day was 86.35 feet, but most of the pulls went for more than 100 feet.

A lot of the pulls made it more than 200 feet, and on a few occasions, the tractor ran out of road before it ran out of power. The longest pull of the day was 289.83 feet, by Dan Peterson on his 1947 JD G tractor, competing in the 7,500-pound hobby stock class.

Peterson, like many other people at the event, competed in several different categories.

Mike Haas, organizer of the event, said a lot of people came out to have a good time.

Haas said that he’d attended other tractor pulls, and eventually he got the idea of starting up one himself. Some of the events he saw were very good, while other were disorganized. The start time was announced as 11 a.m., but the event didn’t get going until 90 minutes later.

“That’s not good for the crowd; not good for the people who pull,” he said.

When Haas created his own tractor pull, he vowed it would start on time. This year, for example, the first pull was a few minutes before the scheduled start of 11 a.m.

Haas described the most fun part of Lafayette’s tractor pull.

“Just watching everybody get together and have fun together. And meet the same people, and some new people, year after year,” he said.

The hardest part about the tractor pulls is keeping everything organized. The first year was the hardest, but after that, people got used to the tractor pulls and knew what to expect, Haas said.

It’s been about four years since Haas competed himself. He drove a 1950 John Deere R and a 1959 Oliver Super 88.

“My tractors are still here. But I let somebody else drive,” he said.

This year, Savanna Clemon drove his Oliver. Although there were two “Power Puff” classes, Clemon competed with the big boys, Haas proudly stated.

The top finishers in each category:

# 3500 Factory Stock

Brian Oswald, 180.96

Lloyd Hoffman, 162.87

Jerome Anderson, 96.59

# 4500 Factory Stock

Allen Oswald, 174.74

Carl Oswald, 162.94

Rick Franta, 147.99

# 4500 Hobby Stock

Greg Grausam, 246.35

Matt Peiterson, 227.99

Jody Burmister, 172.07

#5500 Factory Stock

Carl Oswald, 233.99

Nathan Oswald, 227.85

Jill (Anton) Novy, 223.07

#5500 Power Puff

Vanessa (no last name given), 259.11

Jill (Anton) Novy, 202.12

Megan Oswald, 199.93

#5500 Hobby Stock

Mark Grausman, 161.98

Greg Grausman, 159.39

Matt Peterson, 155.09

#6500 Factory Stock

Jon Mielke, 145.12

Brian Koshler, 144. 85

Dusty Portner 144.16

#6500 Power Puff

Janet Anderson, 151.40

Kim Thompson, 143.82

Beth Fluegge, 143.62

#6500 Hobby Stock

Mark Grausman, 184.85

Dan Peterson, 163.07

Erick Ball, 150.10

#7500 Factory Stock

Carl Oswald, 164.23

Brian Oswald, 154.68

Paul Gieseke, 163.69

#7500 Hobby Stock

Dan Peterson, 289.83

Janet Anderson, 176.18

Carl Oswald, 171.54

#9000 Hobby Stock

Janet Anderson, 193.17

Troy Altmann, 186.69

Trent Fluegge, 180.96

#10,500 Hobby Stock

Carl Oswald, 287.92

Dave Haala, 265.87

Daryl Altmann, 192.92

Speaking on behalf of the Lafayette Tractor Pull Committee, Haas said he wanted to thank all the pullers, the spectators, the community and all the others who had a hand in making the event possible.