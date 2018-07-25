Blue Earth County Fairgrounds to Add Legacy Garden

The Blue Earth County Fair begins July 26 and runs through July 29. Preparations have been underway for quite awhile. It has been no small undertaking considering the amount of rain the fairgrounds have experienced this summer, but folks have been hard at work getting everything ready for visitors.

One of those who has been hard at work is Dennis Urban, the vice president of the fair board, who has been working hard on the initiation of a new feature this year—a Legacy Garden.

A Legacy Garden by definition is a “memorial garden.” Urban would like to give fair goers the opportunity to share their fair memories in the Legacy Garden by purchasing an 8×16 inch paver ($150) and engraving it with your memory—whether it be the person you always went to the fair with as a child or your favorite fair snack. The Legacy Garden is a meaningful fundraiser to help to continue to maintain and improve the Blue Earth County Fairground for years to come.

The fairground has been around for 159 years—approximately six generations! When asked why he had such a passion for the initiation of the Legacy Garden, Urban said, “The Blue Earth County Fair is such a big piece of history and I want to help keep the fairgrounds vibrant, up-to-date, maintained and consider possible expansion with the update of grandstand area to make it handicap accessible and add protection from inclement weather. I am always looking for ideas to promote the Blue Earth County Fairgrounds.”

The fairgrounds do receive income from the county and income from camping and winter storage. However, according to Urban, and likely many others, the Blue Earth County Fairgrounds are by far “one of the most beautiful fairgrounds around with large oaks—some being as old as the fairground itself,” and are a piece of history that needs to continue for many more generations.

The Legacy Garden will be located between the one room school house and the log cabin. The entrance to the Legacy Garden will be adorned by a large limestone rock engraved with the fair board’s vision, “To promote the diverse agricultural and cultural heritage of Blue Earth County.”

The engraving of the large rock and the pavers will be done by Tom Miller of Monuments by Miller. He has also engraved the pavers at The Depot in Amboy and carved the buffalo that is located near the Blue Earth County Library in Mankato.

The garden will not be completed by fair time due the large amount of rain and flooding experienced earlier this summer, but you will be able to order your memory paver and be a part of the Blue Earth Country Fair history forever.