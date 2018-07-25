If he comes to kill you, fight back.

Clockwise from left, Sharon Sackett, Jessie Johnson and Cassie De La Cruz take down Sleepy Eye Police Chief Matt Andres, playing the role of the bad guy. Not visible, Jenna Silva, on the other side of Andres, is holding back his gun hand. Eric Schwarzrock, with the Brown County Sheriff’s office, watches the takedown.

By Lee Zion

When the “shooters” came during the Monday morning drill, the teachers and staff did exactly what they were trained to do. And in less than three minutes, most of them were dead.

As the staff of Nicollet Early Child Center went over the results, only two of the roughly 20 people reported that they had not been shot. One of the gunmen shouted from the back of the room.

“I’ll get you both later,” he said.

The lesson is that the way people have been trained is wrong. Eric Schwarzrock, trainer with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, spoke Monday at the Nicollet School and provided several demonstrations designed to increase the chance of surviving an “active shooter” situation.

Assisting in the drill — and sometimes portraying the bad guys — were Matt Andres, police chief of Sleepy Eye, and Aaron Petersen of Nicollet County. Schwarzrock noted that Nicollet County is in the process of getting its own trainers.

In the first exercise, the trainers went from room to room, armed with pellet guns. Each time a pellet gun was fired, an air horn sounded, to make sure everyone in neighboring rooms heard the “gun shot.”

And in the first exercise, just about everyone got shot. That’s because the training is all wrong, Schwarzrock said.

“We’ve been teaching our kids that if you were faced with mass violence, the appropriate response is to just curl up in a ball and hope for the best. We’ve seen time after time after time it does not work,” he said. “For all intents and purposes, basically every last person in here would have been fatally wounded,” he said.

Case studies

Schwarzrock discussed several mass shootings, including Columbine, the Pulse Nightclub and Virginia Tech. Each of these offered several lessons.

The students in the library at Columbine were told to keep still when the shooting started. But the killers made a sweep of the library and shot several of the students hiding under the tables, Schwarzrock said.

After the killers left, everyone still capable of moving evacuated. This took all of 15 seconds, he said.

“And you gotta ask yourself, ‘Why was it OK for them to leave after they’d been shot, and not before?’ ” Schwarzrock asked.

At Virginia Tech, the shooter entered several classrooms in the same hall. In the rooms where people followed their training and waited passively, 28 people were killed. In the rooms where the students barricaded themselves in, only two people died. The gunman shot through the door at the people blocking the door with their bodies, while the students jumped out the window.

In the case of the Pulse Night Club, a lot of people hid in the bathrooms when the shooting started. Very few people thought to use any of the seven exits — even the ones right next to the bathrooms. Not a single person used the emergency exit.

The one thing each of these shootings had in common was the belief that the proper response is to “curl up in a ball,” Schwarzrock said.

Meanwhile, another school shooting, in Mattoon, Illinois, in 2016, barely made the headlines. A student pulled out a gun in a crowded cafeteria. He wounded two students before a teacher tackled him. She prevented what could have been a tragedy — in mere seconds, he said.

There are five actions people can take to greatly increase the chance that they will survive a mass shooting. Schwarzrock stressed that the five actions are not a step-by-step process. Instead, people should do whatever actions make sense in that situation.

The five actions, together, spell “ALICE.”

Alert

Pay attention to what’s going on around you — well before any emergency. Always look for multiple exits. Most people exit a building the same way they came in, which Schwarzrock said could seriously cut the chance of survival.

Pay attention to any signs. In the case of the Virginia Tech shooting, people in an adjacent building heard the gun shots, but dismissed them as construction noise.

Being alert at the start of a bad situation gives people more time to make a decision on what to do next.

Lockdown

This is far more than what people are trained to do now — locking the door and waiting.

A lock can be defeated by shooting at it. In addition to locking the door, barricade the room. Place large and heavy objects in front of the door, so there are extra layers of protection.

A doorstop can also work. If the door has a regulator arm to slow the speed of the door closing, the arm can be jammed by wrapping a belt around it.

Schwarzrock warned that some of these steps might not work all the time. A doorstop won’t do the job if it’s not fully jammed in place, or if the floor is slick. The belt might break.

Also, the walls themselves might not be thick enough, and the shooter can still shoot people from the hallway, he said.

Inform

“This is the important part that a lot of people miss,” Schwarzrock said.

Police can respond quickly, but only if they know what is going on. Even as students are barricading themselves in, someone must make the call to 911.

Even in the middle of an emergency, assign someone to do this. Just saying, “Somebody call 911,” means that nobody will take responsibility, and nobody will call.

If evacuating, don’t make the call while running. The police won’t be able to get good information from you. Make the call from a safe location.

Also, if you have the ability, inform other people in the building. Either through the intercom or a walkie-talkie, so others know what’s going on and can make an informed decision.

Counter

Schwarzrock did not recommend seeking out the gunman. However, he did say that if a person is faced with that situation, it is possible for an unarmed person to take down the attacker. No special training is required, especially if people work together.

Throw things at the attacker while shouting. This seemingly simple gesture can be extremely effective, as the shooter gets confused, must defend against attack, and finds it more difficult to aim.

This gives enough time to close the distance with the shooter and grab him. Or to move away from the shooter and escape.

It’s especially effective if more than one person is throwing things at the gunman. Students can even run right past him and escape.

There was also an exercise in which four people worked together to stop Anders, portraying a bad guy. One person grabbed his gun arm — not just with the hands, which doesn’t work, but by using the entire body in a bear hug.

The others also put a bear hug around the gunman. After that, all that was needed was to fall down, which also brought the shooter down. Once the shooter was down, it was just a matter of getting the gun away, while also making sure each person stayed on top of the shooter to prevent him from getting up again.

Schwarzrock warned that it is possible that the gun can still go off while all this is going on. However, this is more likely to be random gunfire than a well-aimed gunshot designed to kill.

Evacuate

This is the best way. If you have a safe way to get out, do it.

“It’s OK to just flat-out leave, and evacuate. And get other people to go with you when you do,” Schwarzrock said.

People can evacuate an area in a surprising amount of time, he said.

Do not linger near the building after evacuating. Plan a gathering place well in advance, and make sure there is a solid structure between that gathering place and the school, to avoid being shot after escape.

Final notes

Schwarzrock added that each of the items on the ALICE list is a tool, and not every tool will work in each situation. In the case of the Las Vegas shooting, for example, there was no way to barricade anything in an open space. Nor could anyone fight back against a shooter who was that far away.

For the final exercise, everyone combined what they learned. This time, just about everyone survived.

Jack Eustice, superintendent for the district, attended the Monday training. Two weeks earlier, he had discussed the training session with the school board at its July 11 meeting.

He noted any potential gunman would have a more difficult time getting into the school this year, as the doors are now locked. The school will still conduct lockdowns, which are required by law.

He also said he met with the trainers earlier in the month, and they can show the school what more it can do.

“You can’t go wrong by learning what could possibly reduce someone losing their life in your building. And that’s really what they’re adding to the equation with their training,” he said.

It’s not just about the building itself, but training for the teachers and students, as well.

Nicollet will hold another active shooter training Aug 27.