Madison Jones Travels to Honduras

By Tamara Dicks

Messenger Staff Writer

Madison Jones, a 2016 Maple River High School graduate, daughter of Gayle and Jeremy Jones, spent May 14 through 21, 2018, in the country of Honduras providing medical care to people in need. Madison is a student at the College of Saint Benedict/Saint John’s University (2020) studying Integrative Health Sciences. Being a member of the Pre-Physician’s Assistant Club on campus, she listened to Global Medical Brigade (GMB) present their vision “to improve equality of life by igniting the largest student-led social responsibility movement on the planet.”

St. Ben’s and St. John’s had already established a relationship with Honduras through the Global Medical Brigade over many years of student-led outreach. Jones stated, “This program has done incredible work in many countries, including Honduras. The program does more than medical brigades, by working with communities to provide help that allows the people of Honduras to help themselves with the end goal of being independent from the program. Global Brigades has trips in place for financial and economic help as well as architectural and public health programs. My group consisted of 27 students from Saint Benedict/Saint John’s University.”

It took one full day to get to the compound where Madison and the other students stayed. It was a very rural area three hours outside the capital city, Tegucigalpa. “Every day we spent about three hours total traveling to and from the site,” noted Jones. “The first three days were clinic days. We set up a clinic in a rural elementary school where we provided basic medical assessments and distributed medicines. We provided specialty care in gynecology, optometry and dental, as well as child and adult basic health education. Every day people from the surrounding communities would walk, sometimes miles, to the school to access this healthcare. I was so impressed with the system GMB had for recording and filing patient data so that when they returned we could see their previous symptoms.”

Jones continued, “On my first day, I was stationed assisting a doctor to attain an overall health assessment and distribute medicines. On the second day of clinic I worked in the dental station, where I assisted in filling cavities and removing teeth. On the third day of clinic I worked in optometry where I performed basic vision tests as well as operated an autorefractor to distribute sunglasses and reading and distance glasses.”

The next two days, the group helped in two different communities in the form of physical labor in order to provide clean water for the people. Jones said, “The fourth day was a ‘public health day’ where we traveled to another rural community where they only have access to clean water three times per week, and most people have no sanitary way of storing that clean water. To combat this issue, we split into groups of five and travelled to individual homes around and outside of the community. We mixed cement and laid the bricks for a ‘sanitation station’ where the family would now have a place to store their water, use the restroom and clean themselves with clean water. On the fifth day of this trip we travelled to yet another rural community several hours away from the capital. We spent the day digging trenches through the city up a nearby mountain. When the project is complete, the community will have access to clean water for the first time in over 30 years.”

Although Madison did not really get to see any sights other than the beautiful Honduras countryside, she found the personal connection that she made with the people of Honduras to be her most treasured memory. She recalls, “When we arrived to El Paraiso on the fourth day, the entire community was waiting at the gates with a huge sign that said ‘WELCOME.’ They led us through their city to the school, where the kids sang and led dances they had been practicing for months. I found that one man who I was helping in the optometry station had cataracts, and so I could only give him sunglasses instead of prescription glasses. I had expected him to be disappointed, but instead he jumped up, hugging me and his wife and anyone close enough. He yelled out, ‘Don’t I look handsome?! Thank you so much! Thank you, God!’”

To sum up what meant the most to Madison during her time in Honduras she reflected, “While often we enter these trips thinking that we are providing some service, these people have helped us more than we could help them. The joy I found in these communities was overwhelming.”

What does the future hold for Madison? She is currently a SURE (Summer Undergraduate Research Experience) intern at the Hormel Institute in Austin, Minn. She is planning to attend graduate school after she receives her bachelor’s degree.

Will she return to Honduras with another medical brigade? Yes, as often as she can!