Equine Therapist Kallemeyn Uses Oils, Massage and PEMF Therapy

BY KATE CROWLEY ROSENBERG

Tribune Editor

Most days, Alissa Kallemeyn of Lewisville can be seen behind the wheel of a Freightliner hauling feed for LB Pork. In the evenings, she pursues her passion: equine massage therapy.

Kallemeyn, 20, is the owner of Keep’em Running, an equine massage therapy practice that provides pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy and Raindrop essential oil treatments.

She began working with horses at a young age when her parents gave her a pony. “She was a registered miniature pony. I still have her. I got her when she was 2 and now she’s 14.” They started in halter classes, but graduated to driving. “I did a lot of driving with her. She still drives and I’ve had two foals out of her. She has a foal on her right now. Born yesterday. Just a little feller.”