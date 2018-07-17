Meet Nicollet County’s Farmers of the Year

By Lee Zion

ledger@prairiepublishingmn.com

Thomas and Patricia Hayes have been honored as the 2018 Nicollet County Farm Family of the Year.

In addtion to Thomas and Patricia, the family includes Tom and Patti, and their children David (and his wife, Micaela), Anna, John and Daniel. According to information provided by the University of Minnesota, they produce cash crops on their Century Farm near Lafayette.

Thomas downplayed the award a little. He certainly didn’t nominate himself.

“When this happens, it’s a great honor,” he said. “But there is truly a lot of worthy families — ”

“In our county,” Patricia finishes.

The Hayes farming operation dates back to 1906 and has seen many different crop and livestock commodities throughout the years, including dairy, sheep, hogs, alfalfa, small grains, sugar beets and cash crops.

The current operation is primarily cash crops on about 1,000 acres of owned and rented land for local markets, in addition to corn sent to the local ethanol plant and soybeans grown for seed production.

Up until recently, the Hayes family was involved in hog production. But the family got out of livestock, selling off the last of the hogs last September.

They’re now mainly growing corn and soybeans.

“The important thing is to be diversified — not have all your eggs in one basket. Works best for crop rotation, for the soil conditioning,” he said. “And every year will be different.”

That’s what makes farming exciting — that every year is different. But Patrticia pointed out the downside.

“Some years are more challenging than others,” she said with a light chuckle.

“Because it’s not only prices, it’s weather. And what we have to abide by, by laws and regulations,” Thomas added.

Of the children, Daniel is looking to come back to the farm. Currently, he’s a senior at the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities, studying agriculture industry.

He’s also interning over the summer, doing agronomy work with WinField United in Wisconsin, Patricia said.

He’s also studying livestock. When he takes over, it will be his decision if the farm returns to a livestock operation, Thomas said.

Thomas added that what’s going through Daniel’s mind right now is probably the same thing that was going through his mind about 45 years ago, when he took over the family farm.

In both cases, farmers faced a lot of economic challenges. In his case, it was high interest rates and low prices for crops.

In Daniel’s case, he’ll face more regulations — and low prices for crops.

Thomas figures it’s harder to get into farming now. There are some government programs to help, but with all the technology required for agriculture, that’s an expensive barrier.

At the same time, technology improves every aspect of farming. Yields are better, and farms use fewer harmful chemicals now, Thomas said.

Tariffs are a big question mark. Compared to when Thomas was first starting out, Daniel will enter a global economy. Anything can disrupt that balance, and right now, there are so many “unknowns,” Patricia said.

Thomas didn’t dwell too long on the topic, and he was optimistic.

“I look at it right now, and again, we have a lot of challenges in agriculture. But a farmer will always have hope, and look to meet progress,” Thomas said.

Thomas noted that all the children have participated in Future Farmers of America. Also, 4-H played a part in their lives, as well.

Thomas had some advice for anyone just starting out in farming.

“Always have hope. There are going to be ups and downs. There are going to be issues that can bring you a flavor of great success — and challenges that’ll hopefully not take you out of making it work,” he said.

“I think there’s always going to be situations or challenges that you can’t foresee,” Patricia said.

Outside of the responsibilities on the farm, the Hayes family are quite involved in the community. Tom is a graduate of the Minnesota Agricultural Rural Leadership program, a member of the Lafayette Area Lions, New Ulm Farm-City Hub Club and a board member of the New Ulm Area Foundation. He is also a board member of the Brown County Rural Electric Association serving Brown and Nicollet County.

Patti is active in church activities, the Lafayette Band and is a past 4-H adult leader for the Bernadotte 4-H Club. David, Anna, John and Daniel were active on the farm and highly involved local 4-H and FFA programs with livestock and non-livestock projects.

The Hayes family will be recognized Aug. 9 at the annual Minnesota Farmfest on the Gilfillan Estate near Redwood Falls. They will also be recognized at 1 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Nicollet County Fair in Johnson Hall.

The annual Farm Family of the Year recipient in Nicollet County is chosen locally by a group of past recipients and is based on a candidate’s demonstrated commitment to enhancing and supporting agriculture and community involvement.

“The farm families receiving this year’s honors exemplify what makes Minnesota agriculture strong. They bring innovation, science and hard work to farming. They care greatly about the land and animals and delivering quality products to consumers worldwide,” said Bev Durgan, dean of Extension. “The University of Minnesota takes great pride in honoring these families.”