Lovely Lake Hanska

Saturday evening was a gorgeous time on the lake at sunset as the retiring sun cast a pink glow across the sky and water. These two kayakers seem to have the whole lake to themselves as they glide along toward shore.

The lake is high though, so the Brown County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone to please be considerate and mindful of the wake your boat generates while enjoying your boating activities. They are asking boaters to keep speeds at a minimum near the shorelines due to concerns of environmental erosion. Have a safe holiday weekend enjoying the beauty of Lake Hanska.