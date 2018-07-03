Grand Marshals Bill and Maxine Daly Will Lead Festag’s Twilight Parade

From out of the blue of the southern Minnesota sky comes…wait for it….Bill and Maxine Daly, the Grand Marshals of the 2018 Festag celebration in their home town of Minnesota Lake. This time, however, they won’t be swooping over the parade route in Bill’s Cessna 170 single engine plane. Instead, they will be sitting atop a convertible heading up the parade.

Bill Daly said that when he graduated from Mapleton High School in 1962, he took all of his graduation money and used it for flying lessons. He later bought his own Cessna, a classic 1952 T-120. Daly logs in about 50 hours a year in his little classic single engine airplane and is a certified multi-engine and commercial pilot. Among the 50 hours that he spends in the air each year to maintain his license, some of those hours are donated as a prize for Festag, allowing some lucky person to have a bird’s eye view of their home town and the surrounding area.

Maxine, Bill’s trusty sidekick in life for the past 52 years, has put in 14 years managing Hortag, the arts and crafts and agricultural competition for Festag. Her duties on the ground were finding judges and the small army of organizer volunteers to take in the agricultural and craft entries for the competition which are housed in the Lembke Building and the Legion building.

But Festag is not their only stint volunteering in the community. Bill and Maxine have both been members of the Minnesota Lake Garden Club for years. Maxine and her fellow gardeners have carefully, diligently and lovingly tended the city’s park on the shore of Minnesota Lake making it a beautiful place for all to enjoy. Maxine jokes that Bill’s membership is strictly a “donation” membership and chides Bill teasingly about this fact.

Additionally, Maxine and Bill are both members of the Lion’s Club where Bill is a charter member. The Lion’s have been an integral organization in Minnesota Lake, helping with projects in the city such as donating to the Kremer House, the Festag Porkburger Stand, Bingo night or helping with highway cleanup. Inter-nationally, the Lions are involved with promoting health through their vision, diabetes, hunger relief and pediatric cancer work, as well as working to improve the world’s environment and promoting peace through the Leo Youth Exchange.

The couple has also volunteered in their church community at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where Maxine sings in the choir, does Sunday readings and has taught faith formation classes.

Both Maxine and Bill learned about giving to the community from their families. It is well known that Bill’s family donated the land for Daly Park—located on the shores of Lura Lake—and Maxine’s father, George (Yatz) Bach, began the tradition of planting a community sweet corn field and pumpkin patch on the west side of the railroad tracks near the grain bins on the north side of town. It was his belief that everyone should be able to have sweet corn, and so he started planting the field in 1969. Now, Bill has taken on that tradition and the corn and pumpkins continue to be there for the taking for the town’s residents.

It is apparent that the Dalys model a lifestyle we can all admire. They quietly go about the business of helping others. They do not make a big deal out of their service, quietly and consistently doing what they are able to help others over the years They seem to embody what Mahatma Gandhi said: “In a gentle way, you can shake the world.” The Dalys have been “shaking the world” in their own way for many years and will hopefully continue to do so for many more years to come.