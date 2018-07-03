21st Annual Watonwan County Relay for Life

Yes, it was plenty hot and steamy for this year’s Watonwan County Relay For Life on Friday, June 29. Relay for Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society and they take place all across the globe. Relay is staffed and coordinated by volunteers in thousands of communities and 27 countries. Volunteers give of their time and effort because they believe it’s time to take action against cancer. Watonwan County’s Relay might be small in size, but it is not small at all in heart, effort and dedication.

This year a few new fun activities were added such as “Take a Swing at Cancer” where people could take a sledgehammer to a car – very cathartic! And a messy, but hilarious, pie eating contest.

The staple activities were present of course such as the silent auction, bake sale, free will donation dinner, Attitude Band entertaining the crowd, Bill Brown as emcee, the survivors lap and the lap for the teams to walk with their banners. One thing that is always present and accounted for is the strong emotions and overall feeling of hope that the Relay conveys.

This year’s honorary co-chairs were Lori Nusbaum and Ellie Kulseth, however Lori was unable to attend per doctors orders – it was too hot. So, for the survivors lap, young Annie Watson helped carry the banner.

To all who are battling cancer – prayers and blessings to you. To those who have beaten the disease – God bless you and congratulations. And to the people who have loved ones affected by cancer – stay strong, know you are loved and appreciated, and know that you are such an amazing and important part of the process no matter the outcome. And to the healthcare providers in all capacities – thank you; this is such important work.

To everyone who cares about this cause – Hope has no season!