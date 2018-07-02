Have a blast on the Fourth: Harkin General Store marks Independence Day with a cannon

Vince Bergdale of Albert Lea, Noah Wellner of Sleepy Eye, Bruce Olson of Gibbon and Matthew Wellner of Sleepy Eye fire the New Ulm Battery cannon Sunday at the Harkin General Store.

Harkin General Store always has interesting historical demonstrations on Sundays, and this week was no different. They invited members of the New Ulm Battery to fire a cannon.

That’s part of the Battery’s mission. Bryce Stenzel, secretary for the battery, said this military unit has never been decommissioned, so its task now is to demonstrate its cannon to educate and entertain the public.

The battery came into existence in 1863. The previous year, the city of New Ulm came under attack twice during the Dakota War, he said.

“The Turner Society in Cincinnati, Ohio, heard about the plight of the German settlers,” Stenzel said. “The Cincinnati group heard about their fellow Turner members, many of which had emigrated to found New Ulm.”

The Turner Society paid for and sent a Howitzer to New Ulm so the residents could defend themselves. That Howitzer is now owned by the Brown County Historical Society, he said.

The New Ulm Battery later got a second cannon, which may have been used in the defense of nearby Fort Ridgely. Stenzel can’t be sure, because there are no records where it came from. That cannon, which fires a 6-pound projectile, is the one the New Um Battery fired Sunday.

Everything on that cannon is original. The wooden gun carriage dates from 1851, and the cannon itself dates from 1856.

Stenzel went on to say that after the Dakota War, there were no further attacks, which is good news for the New Ulm Battery.

‘”We’ve never fired a shot in anger,” he said.

For the firing on Sunday, there was no ammo in the cannon — just a blank charge. On occasion, however, the New Ulm Battery does target practice.

Tradition

Bringing the cannon to the Harkin General Store is a long tradition, every year around Independence Day. This has been going on for “umpteen, umpteen years,” said site manager Ruth Grewe.

She doesn’t know exactly how long, but she does know that the New Ulm Battery was one of the first demonstrators to visit the store, ever since it was turned into a museum in the late 1970s.

Nowadays, the museum holds a demonstration, a craft or a concert every week in the season.

Grewe describes her favorite part of the job.

“Visiting with people that come from everywhere. And hearing their stories if they have any that relate to the history, any ancestors that were here. They’re interested in prairie life, or pioneer life,” she said.

Grewe said the hours at the museum are shorter this year due to the construction that has blocked off part of County Road 21. The construction should be done in 2020, just in time for the general store to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

What’s next?

This year, the museum will be open Friday through Sunday, and open on Labor Day, 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. through Oct. 21. Events are 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.

The next two events are “Fashions of the 1870s and 1880s” this Sunday, and “Shopping with Laura Ingalls” on July 15. Check the Lafayette Nicollet Ledger for more events at the Harkin General Store.