Water overtakes the park and more Park Days is still on; moves downtown

Clearly the talk of the town recently is the epic flooding of the Watonwan River into Watona Park and the Madelia Golf Course. There is quite a stream of vehicles driving from one side of the park/golf course to the other to survey the damage. There are many photos on Facebook of the water flowing in places it should not be; even Joy Avenue and the compost site are closed due to water over the roadway. The water has not been this high since 2010 and that event caused some severe damage. People are concerned, rightly so, about how the water will affect the park, ball fields, campgrounds and golf course in the short-term and long-term. For the city to have a flood this large at any time of year is a logistical and economical challenge, but in the middle of the summer golfing, camping, softball/baseball, picnic and reunion season is especially difficult and unfortunate.

The city crews were called out Saturday morning to assist with movement of sand and materials to Lois Gahler’s home on 6th Street S.E. Requests for volunteers to sand bag were posted and members from the city staff, fire department, and many volunteers showed up to assist with the efforts, which proved successful. Unfortunately, reports say that at least one home along the river had major flooding in the basement after a decision not to sand bag.

Madelia Police Chief Rob Prescher, when asked, stated that the clubhouse, from all initial appearances, has not sustained any water damage so far. All of the equipment and carts from the sheds were removed and placed elsewhere prior to the water coming in. Right now, the water is receding, but with the ongoing rainfall it is difficult to predict when the water will be back inside the banks. At this point it is too early to determine the extent of the damage to the park and golf course system.

“Due to the extreme currents and the potential for polluted water, people should avoid the park and golf course area as it is not safe for boating, fishing or swimming. We are asking people to honor the barricaded areas and avoid driving around barricaded areas as it creates safety issues and may potentially create additional damage from traveling into areas already saturated with water and unable to sustain foot or vehicle traffic,” Prescher added.

Then, there is the matter of Park Days, which is right around the corner, scheduled for July 13-15. Karla Angus, Madelia Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, along with the committee and members of the city and light plant staff all convened in an emergency meeting Monday night to discuss the matter. It is obvious that the event will not be able to take place in the park, but it will go on, even if it is an abbreviated version.

The committee decided that a great big block party around the downtown and surrounding streets will be the new site for Park Days 2018. There are some logistical challenges to be ironed out, but for the most part, Angus and Chamber Assistant Bridget Hayes are excited for the way the committee thought outside the box and so many people have been willing to do whatever it takes to pull off a different looking version of Madelia’s festival.