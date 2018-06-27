Stencel Trucking—Four Generations Living the Trucking Lifestyle Ron Stencel Organizes Gathering for Area Truckers

“Truck driving is a career choice like any, however trucking requires tailoring a lifestyle completely around a job.”

Who can understand the life of a trucker? Only another truck driver who has tailored their family and leisure time around the job. No one knows this more than Ron Stencel of Stencel Trucking in Minnesota Lake, which is why he contacted 50 or so truckers and invited them to get together at the Lembke Building on Saturday, June 23, 2018, at 12 noon.

Truckers tend to be a tight-knit group of people who love the big rigs, open road and the freedom of life on the move. However, Ron and his father, Robert Stencel, believe those days are done due to the trucking regulations and government monitoring that have taken a bit of the fun out of the life on the road. Ron is concerned about the future of trucking and believes it is important for truckers to stay in touch.

According to the Stencels, the trucking industry is not recruiting enough young people to continue the trucking tradition. The veteran truckers are retiring at a fast pace and are not being replaced by young drivers. As for Stencel Trucking, the family has been in the trucking lifestyle for four generations. Robert Stencel bought the company from his father and now his son, Ron, and Ron’s son, Adam, are trucking for him.

Ron Stencel went out trucking with his dad at three years old and his mom, Rita, remembers that one day her husband, Robert, called to say they were going to Kansas City and would be back the next day. Such is the life of a trucker. Fourth generation trucker, Adam, remembers going trucking with dad, Ron, as a little tike and he has loved it every day ever since. Adam said, “When school was out for the summer I could not wait to get to ride in the big truck during summer break.” To say trucking was in their blood or that they bleed oil is not too far from the truth.

Robert Stencel has been an advocate for truckers in the past and at one time was the Vice President for the Minnesota Truckers Association (MTA). The MTA would advocate for truckers and get the truckers together once a year to maintain those trucker connections and he was very pleased that his son, Ron, organized the gathering on Saturday. Robert said, “You just don’t know how long these truckers will be around and it is important to maintain the friendships.”

Listening to the roughly 30 truckers talking, laughing and sharing memories, it was clear that while their rigs took them down different roads, the friendship connections were very strong.

As for the women, Rita Stencel stated that being a trucker’s wife is a hard life. Her husband used to mainly haul hogs and he would be up to leave at 5 a.m. and not get home until 10:30 p.m. at night. Robert, however, did take the boys on drives with him. Those rides with dad are what started Ron’s love for truck driving at three years old. Rita said, “Robert took our son, Rob Jr., as well, but his road led to working on generators. We have one daughter who has married a farmer.” Rita’s parents were truckers, so she knew the life the she married into. Robert and Rita have been married for 58 years. It is apparent they took care of the important things—a testament to the Stencel family!

Adam has continued the family tradition, already taking his five-month-old son, Brody, on his first long-haul ride—logging 18 miles. Brody marks the fifth generation of Stencels in the family business.

The attendees at the gathering were: (number of years trucking is next to their names)

Robert “Bob” Stencel, 65 years

Ron Stencel, 30 years

Adam Stencel, 10 years

Brody Stencel, 1 day (18 miles)

Mike Hoffman, 48 years

Doug Nagel, 42 years

Galen Nagel 44 years

Doug Meyer, 27 years

Marv Fendrich, 45 years

Darrel Carlson, 52 years

Bob Drew, 55 years

Dave Groskreutz, 30 years

Bob Day, 54 years

Wally Peterson 48 years (Wally wondered if I wanted to count the time he rode on the floor board with his mom and dad at three months old. My how times have changed!)

Jerry Waisanen, 40 years

Tom Hughes, 32 years

Kenny Peterson, 55 years

Radley Sorenson, 45 years

John Griffin, 18 years

Bob Halverson, 53 years

Lee Hiller, 46 years on and off

Robert Anderson, 49 years – Anderson Trucking

Brian McGregor, 40 years

Scott Sailor, 43 years

Gary Coopman, 42 years

Monty Goldman, 47 years

Herb Sorell, 20 years

Scott Erichsrud, 37 years

Clayton Riemann, 20 years